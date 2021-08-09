Cancel
DAO-led DeFi Hub, NearPad, Announces 2M USD Seed Raise

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. NearPad, the DeFi hub on NEAR’s layer 2 protocol - Aurora, has announced the successful close of its 2M USD seed round. The raise was led by NGC with participation from leading backers in the blockchain space including NEAR Foundation, OWC, Ellipti, LD Capital, Flow Ventures, Genblock Capital, Exnetwork and SuperNova Fund. NearPad has set its sight on jumpstarting ecosystem growth on Aurora through its DAO-centric protocol.

