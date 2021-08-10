Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

VC LIVE | Evening at the Koch Foundation Townhouse: Dvořák & Mendelssohn

theviolinchannel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re coming to you from the historic Koch Foundation Townhouse in New York City for the fifth concert in the series of eight Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performances — in honor of the late visual and performing arts collector and philanthropist, Frederick R. Koch. This program features violinists...

theviolinchannel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Center#New York City#Dvo K Mendelssohn#Chamber Music Society#Vc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicclassical-music.com

Dvořák • Kodály: Duo for Violin and Cello etc

Kodály: Duo for Violin and Cello; Dvorˇák: Piano Trio, Op. 90 ‘Dumky’. Barnabás Kelemen (violin), Nicolas Altstaedt (cello), Alexander Lonquich (piano) Dvořák’s six Dumkas which constitute his Piano Trio No. 4 comprise arguably his most original contribution to chamber music. They were the centrepiece of a tour of Bohemian and Moravian concert societies in 1892 intended as a farewell before Dvořák left for New York to become director of the National Conservatory of Music. Abandoning the Classical-Romantic sophistication of his chamber works from the 1880s, the Dumky was intended for a broad audience, as Dvořák put it, made up of the ‘high and low’. The result is music of astonishing directness crafted from the simplest of musical ideas. Although all six movements are made up of alternations of fast and slow sections, they create a persuasive, richly expressive whole.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

NEW TO YOUTUBE | Hilary Hahn Performs Dvorak Violin Concerto

This concert was performed in an empty hr-Sendesaal Frankfurt on April 22, 2021. Hahn, one of the world's preeminent soloists, returned from a yearlong 2019-2020 sabbatical amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, over a year since the pandemic first hit, orchestras in some parts of the world are beginning to bring performances back to their concert halls.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Sir András Schiff Awarded 2021 Jean Gimbel Lane Prize

Established in 2005, the award for 2020 was delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the 2021 recipient, Schiff will receive a $50,000 cash award, perform public recitals, and take part in two residencies at the Bienen School of Music. An internationally renowned pianist, conductor, pedagogue, and...
Theater & Dancetheviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | VC Artist Bomsori Kim's New CD: "Violin on Stage"

Deutsche Grammophon announced the release of violinist Bomsori Kim's new album: "Violin on Stage." Recorded with the NFM Wrocław Philharmonic and its Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero, the album features works by Wieniawski, Tchaikovsky, Waxman, Gluck, Massenet, and Saint-Saëns. "The album 'Violin on Stage' is about music for opera and ballet,"...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Composer Kareem Roustom's New Violin Concerto

Commissioned by Dallas Symphony Orchestra's (DSO) principal second violinist, Angela Fuller Heyde, the piece was premiered on May 13th, 2021 by the DSO, Heyde, and conductor Gemma New. Syrian-born American composer Kareem Roustom wrote his second violin concerto "In memory of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and far too...
Collegestheviolinchannel.com

Northwestern University Announces Winner of 2021 Michael Ludwig Nemmers Prize

The Henry and Leigh Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University announced the most recent winner of the Michael Ludwig Nemmers Prize in composition. Since 2003, the prize has been recognizing outstanding composers who have significantly influenced the field of composition. Previous winners include Jennifer Higdon, Steve Reich, and Esa-Pekka Salonen.
Theater & Dancetheviolinchannel.com

THROWBACK THURSDAY | VC Artist Bomsori Kim Performs Waxman Carmen Fantasy in 2015

The Violin Channel, in conjunction with Deutsche Grammophon, is this week giving away five personally autographed copies of VC Artist Bomsori Kim's "Violin on Stage" CD. "I always think that instruments, especially the violin, should be trying to sing like the human voice — while dance should be about the pulse of our heartbeat," Bomsori told the Violin Channel. "These two elements cannot be neglected or separated and are the most essential components in music for me."
Worldtheviolinchannel.com

Applications Open for 2022 Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition

Hosted by Musica Viva Australia, the first prize-winning ensemble in the string quartet category will be awarded $30,000 AUD ($22,000 USD), and the first prize-winning ensemble in the piano trio category will receive $22,500 AUD ($16,500 USD). The Grand Prize winning ensemble, awarded to either the 1st prize winners of...
Entertainmenttheviolinchannel.com

VC INTERVIEW | Silkroad's Global Musician Workshop Director, Mike Block

Hosted in partnership with the New England Conservatory and the Silkroad Ensemble, the Global Musician Workshop is currently presenting a week long event — including group sessions that teach tunes from around the world, unique topic-based elective classes, play-along jam sessions, panel discussions, and an online performance festival featuring faculty and participants alike.
Performing Artstheviolinchannel.com

Ravinia Festival Honors Bernstein with New Immersive Theater Show

Illinois' Ravinia Festival — the oldest outdoor music festival in the United States — is celebrating the legacy of American composer Leonard Bernstein with an immersive theater experience. The permanent exhibit, which is now fully open to the public, includes a 10-minute video production that plays in the festival's new...
Rochester, NYtheviolinchannel.com

All-Black Classical Symphony to Perform at New York's Carnegie Hall

The Gateways Music Festival Orchestra — an ensemble that aims to connect and support professional classical music of African descent through community and performance — will make its Carnegie Hall debut in April. The concert will be part of the 2022 Gateways Music Festival, in association with the Eastman School...
Entertainmenttheviolinchannel.com

2021 Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival to be Held Online

Similarly to last year, The Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival is going virtual, bringing world-class chamber music to the comfort of your home. Led by Festival Director Barry Shiffman, the event will feature concerts with Banff Quartet Festival Chamber Orchestra, Viano Quartet with pianist Marc-André Hamelin, Callisto Quartet with cellist Desmond Hoebig, Dalí Quartet, Kelemen Quartet, film screenings, and more!
Musictheviolinchannel.com

ON THIS DAY | American Composer John Cage Died in 1992

American composer, music theorist, writer, and artist John Cage died on this day in 1992, aged 79. A pioneer of indeterminacy in music, electroacoustic music, and non-standard use of musical instruments, Cage is remembered as one of the most influential composers of the 20th century. He challenged assumed definitions of...
Musicwshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: Carnegie Hall Live

Carnegie Hall Live shines the spotlight on some musical child prodigies tonight, including Felix Mendelssohn, Frederic Chopin and Modest Mussorgsky. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Violinist Uncovers Previously Unpublished Work by Pablo de Sarasate

It's easy to assume that prominent composers' works are all well-known, or at least available in a modern edition. However, this is often not the case, as the Spanish violin professor Manuel Guillén Navarro recently discovered. While researching Spanish violin music as part of his job at the Conservatory of...
Worldtheviolinchannel.com

British Conductor Joel Sandelson Awarded 2021 Karajan Prize

Currently presented for the tenth time, the award is open to conductors aged 35 or under. Although the award was held annually in the past, it was newly reconceived this year and will now be hosted biennially. Sandelson won out of three finalists from a total of 250 applicants. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy