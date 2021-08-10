VC LIVE | Evening at the Koch Foundation Townhouse: Dvořák & Mendelssohn

Kodály: Duo for Violin and Cello; Dvorˇák: Piano Trio, Op. 90 ‘Dumky’. Barnabás Kelemen (violin), Nicolas Altstaedt (cello), Alexander Lonquich (piano) Dvořák’s six Dumkas which constitute his Piano Trio No. 4 comprise arguably his most original contribution to chamber music. They were the centrepiece of a tour of Bohemian and Moravian concert societies in 1892 intended as a farewell before Dvořák left for New York to become director of the National Conservatory of Music. Abandoning the Classical-Romantic sophistication of his chamber works from the 1880s, the Dumky was intended for a broad audience, as Dvořák put it, made up of the ‘high and low’. The result is music of astonishing directness crafted from the simplest of musical ideas. Although all six movements are made up of alternations of fast and slow sections, they create a persuasive, richly expressive whole.