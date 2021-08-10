Skyward Sword HD Hits Number 1 on Nintendo of Europe’s Most Downloaded Switch Games for July

With The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s Master Sword in hand, it’s time to learn the Song of the Hero. This is going to take a lot of work and a lot of travel. In this Skyward Sword HD Song of the Hero walkthrough, we’ll guide you through collecting all four parts of the song in the Thunderhead, Faron Woods, Eldin Volcano, and Lanayru Desert with tips on finding items, rupees, Goddess Cubes, and collectibles and completing every quest and side quest. We’ll start in the Sealed Grounds where we have to put away The Imprisoned again and activate the Time Gate. From there, we’ll head to Skyloft to learn the Spiral Charge flying technique and the Lumpy Pumpkin to collect an offering for the Great Spirit of the Skies Levias. We’ll give you tips on defeating the Occular Parasite Bilocyte to free Levias. From there, you’ll need to find the three dragons, and each one requires a lengthy task to meet. In Faron Woods, we’ll give you a map and screenshots to find all 17 Tadtones for the Water Dragon Faron. In Eldin Volcano, we’ll help you find all your stolen gear to meet the Fire Dragon Eldin. In Lanayru Desert (and Caves and Gorge), we’ll walk you through the steps of growing the Fruit from the Tree of Life.