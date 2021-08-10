Skyward Sword HD Hits Number 1 on Nintendo of Europe’s Most Downloaded Switch Games for July
Skyward Sword HD has not been out for very long, but the game is already showing signs of being a successful and popular game for Nintendo. The game took first place in the top 15 most downloaded Nintendo eShop games for July in Europe. Skyward Sword HD did not come out until July 16th, so that means it became the top game despite only being out for about half of the month. For contrast, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, was second on the most downloaded Switch games for July, was released on July 9th.www.zeldadungeon.net
