The Boston Symphony Orchestra is uniquely fortunate to have Tanglewood as a stable summer home, and us listeners only benefit from those lucky circumstances. This has been true for decades, but it rings even louder as the Delta variant casts its shadow across the world’s would-be reopening. In the Koussevitzky Music Shed, a volunteer usher told me she’s noticed more masked faces with every passing weekend. This weekend she put her own mask back on for the first time this summer while on duty, and I also masked back up.