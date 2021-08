Funimation has closed a $1.175 billion deal to purchase fellow anime streaming service Crunchyroll – and aims to roll out a "unified anime subscription experience." The news was announced in a joint press release between Sony Pictures and AT&T. Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, CEO of the Sony Group Corporation said: "Anime is a rapidly growing medium that enthralls and inspires emotion among audiences around the globe. The alignment of Crunchyroll and Funimation will enable us to get even closer to the creators and fans who are the heart of the anime community. We look forward to delivering even more outstanding entertainment that fills the world with emotion through anime."