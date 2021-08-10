Vira to Join Granblue Fantasy: Versus This December

Available On: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, 3DS, Vita, Xbox 360, Mac, and Linux at a later date. After three years of development and pushbacks we finally have the spiritual successor to Megaman in our hands. Was Mighty No. 9 worth the amount of hype and scandal that has surrounded this game? It depends on what you were expecting from Mighty No. 9. People were originally upset after Mr. Inafune told us that it was going to be 3D as opposed to hand drawn art (which had been previously shown). To Infaune’s credit, it did specifically say “Note: All images on this page are concept art and not actual in-game screens.”