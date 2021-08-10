Cancel
Vira to Join Granblue Fantasy: Versus This December

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new fighter is preparing to join the roster of Granblue Fantasy: Versus . It is Vira, Albion Citadel’s current Lord Commander, coming to the game this December. Vira was raised in the fortress city and grew up with Katalina. In fact, Vira not only loved Katalina as a sister but also worshipped her as an idol. For those not familiar, Katalina is part of the game’s base roster with a fighting style involving skillful swordplay and a magic blade.

www.player.one

