Veteran Danzeno delivers in Nottingham feature

Danzeno and Ray Dawson return to the winner’s enclosure at Nottingham (PA)

Danzeno showed his younger rivals the way with with a hard-fought victory in the It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Conditions Stakes at Nottingham

Mick Appleby’s evergreen 10-year-old got the better of his four opponents in the closing stages to register the ninth success of his career.

Dubai Station made the early running with Motagally and Tarboosh close up and Danzeno looking to have plenty do at one stage.

However, he found another gear when switched to the far side by 3lb claimer Ray Dawson. Asserting in the final half-furlong, Danzeno (9-4) got home by half a length from Dubai Station.

“It was good to get his head back in front again,” said Appleby.

“He’s not up to these big sprint handicaps any more. The problem is he has to stand in the stalls for so long and he’s not very good in the stalls. With these smaller fields he’s not in them as long.”

Danzeno showed he was still a fighting force just a few days after his 12-year-old stablemate, fellow sprinter Caspian Prince, was retired.

“He’s probably got another year in him, or two,” added Appleby.

“We’ll probably try to find another conditions race for him. They suit him.”

Aristobulus overcame a slow start to make it two wins from three starts in the Moorgate Training Nursery Handicap.

Dropped back to six furlongs after being beaten over seven on his previous start, the James Ferguson-trained youngster appeared late on the scene to land the spoils.

The 9-4 favourite was patiently ridden by Daniel Muscutt, who produced the Adaay colt on the far side of the track to lead inside the final furlong and win by three and three-quarter lengths from International Boy.

“With a bit of ease in the ground today he couldn’t have done it much better,” said Ferguson.

“He was still a little bit green in front and this experience can only bring him on. He was the least experienced horse in the field and if he can build on that, he could have a bit of a future. Hopefully he can progress.

“I may be forced to run him next week, depending on what the handicapper decides to do, but he’s a big boy and whatever he does and whatever plan is made for this year, we need to have next year in mind as he looks a three-year-old rather than a two-year-old. He doesn’t need to do too much more.”

David Probert achieved his fastest century with victory on Typewriter (13-8 favourite) in the IRE Incentive Scheme EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

Andrew Balding’s filly opened her account at the third attempt by seeing off the persistent challenge of Flaming Lord by a length.

“It is great to reach 100 winners. It is great to get aboard one of Andrew’s as the yard has been in great form,” said Probert.

“It has been a great season so far and I’ve been lucky enough to sit on some nice horses along the way.

“I’ve never done it this early in a year before, so to reach it in August is a great achievement and a feather in my cap. Hopefully there is more to come.”

Of Typewriter, Probert added: “She gallops well. Last time at Goodwood the seven furlongs was sharp enough for her. She got a little bit off her feet early on but stayed on well and hit the line nicely. “The step up to a mile suited her nicely. She is nice filly with a good temperament and hopefully she will go on to better things.”

Gentleman At Arms (6-1) put up a spirited staying performance under the steadier of 10st 5lb to land the Dave Gee 50th Birthday Handicap.

Jim Crowley managed to get the Harry Dunlop-trained four-year-old to the far rail from his wide draw to lead and he kept pulling out more when challenged in the long home straight to score by half a length from Yagood.

Paul Midgley’s Latin Five (7-2) won for the only second time in 24 starts when hanging on from Boudica Bay in the Moorgate Drink Drive Rs Handicap under Kevin Stott while Secret Potion (11-1) denied Shamarouski by a short head for trainer Ron Harris and jockey Trevor Whelan.

Don’t Joke (12-1), trained by Ruth Carr, had the last laugh when getting off the mark at the 21st attempt in the concluding muktubs.co.uk Apprentice Handicap under Aiden Brookes.