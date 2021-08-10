Monster Hunter Stories 2 Review

I have always been a huge fan of resource management and strategy games. There is something about the Civilization and Crusader Kings series in particular that has always fascinated me and I love the challenge that they present. With several hundred hours logged in Civilization VI though, I have begun to need a new complicated strategy title to sink my teeth into. Developer Somasim's City of Gangsters more than fills that role for me as its fascinating setting and engaging mechanics make for a terrific experience. City of Gangsters may not be as well polished as its more famous counterparts, but it makes up for that with some unique and fun ideas.