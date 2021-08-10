Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Review

By Tanushri Shah
techraptor.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of Monster Hunter, you think of slaying magnificent beasts, harvesting parts, foraging for parts, and journeying across a vast world. Now, instead of slaying a Mizutsune, think about taming one and having it as a companion on your travels. The Monster Hunter Stories spin-off series takes a dive into that hypothetical, and has you take up the form of a Rider instead of a Hunter. At first glance I admit I scoffed and dismissed the series as another Pokémon clone, but boy was I proven wrong.

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#The Hunter#The Monster#Game Mechanics#The Wings Of Ruin#Jrpg#The Quest Board#Monsties#Bottle Caps#Melynx Inc#Felyne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

'Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild' Announces Japanese Voice Cast

Netflix has now announced the Japanese voiceover cast for Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild along with releasing a fresh Japanese trailer with English subtitles. According to the streaming giant, the cast will include Yuma Uchida as Aiden, Takanori Hoshino as Julius, Yu Shimamura as Mae, Marika Hayashi as Nadia, Setsuji Satoh as Nox, Yugo Sekiguchi as Ravi, Takaki Otomari as Gibson, and Meiko Kawasaki as Lea. The cast will be joined by Pure Imagination Studios’ Steven. F Yamamoto as director alongside Ultimate Spider-Man veteran Joshua Fine as scriptwriter. Ryozo Tsujimoto, Kaname Fujioka, Takahiro Kawano, and Andrew Alfonso will all be supervising.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Second Free Update Launches August 5

Capcom have announced the launch date of the second major free update for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The second free major update sees the introduction of the Kulve Taroth co-op quest; offering rare materials for beating it, which can also be played with an AI partner. The update also brings the the Hellblade Glavenus monstie, and the Boltreaver Astalos monstie via their own quests lines.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Japan: The most downloaded game on the Switch eShop in July was Monster Hunter Stories 2

Nintendo has revealed the most downloaded video games on the Japanese Nintendo Switch eShop during the month of July, 2021. Capcom’s ambitious and visually impressive Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin topped the digital charts shifting more units in Japan than the latest Zelda remaster The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD which came in at No.2 The latest mainline Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Rise, has now slipped to No.17 on the eShop. Here’s the top ten eShop best-sellers:
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Show your inner palico with the new Mew Mew gesture in Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom has added a new Mew Mew gesture to Monster Hunter Rise, which players can unlock by completing a new rampage event quest with the Apex Mizutsun. The three-part mission titled “Rampage: Enchanting Parage” is a challenging, high-ranking rampage quest, available through Senri the Mailman. The new rampage quest features...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Glitchpunk

Purchase (Some links may be affiliated) Looking for tons of action and fighting the power? Glitchpunk has you covered by indie developer Dark Lord and publisher Daedalic Entertainment. Play as an android that has a special ability to ‘glitch’, that is, go against their original programming. Take the fight to...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Next Monster Hunter Rise Capcom Collaboration Coming After August Update

Capcom has revealed that the following Monster Hunter Rise Capcom collaboration will be released sometime after the August update. Currently, there are a total of two Capcom collaborations available in: Monster Hunter Rise. This includes Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and okami. Both collaborations feature unique layered armor for the Palico and Palamute respectively. The official Monster Hunter Twitter account revealed this information in a short tweet.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Chernobylite Skills Guide – How to Power Up Your Character

Training your character in Chernobylite is a major way to ensure your success. In this Chernobylite Skills Guide, I'll break down the Companion Skills and tell you which ones you should prioritize!. How to Get Skill Points in Chernobylite. Getting Chernobylite Skill Points is pretty easy — any action you...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

City of Gangsters Review

I have always been a huge fan of resource management and strategy games. There is something about the Civilization and Crusader Kings series in particular that has always fascinated me and I love the challenge that they present. With several hundred hours logged in Civilization VI though, I have begun to need a new complicated strategy title to sink my teeth into. Developer Somasim's City of Gangsters more than fills that role for me as its fascinating setting and engaging mechanics make for a terrific experience. City of Gangsters may not be as well polished as its more famous counterparts, but it makes up for that with some unique and fun ideas.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

My Nintendo’s Ultimate Monster Hunter amiibo Sweepstakes returns for a second time

For months, we’ve seen gold variants of Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin’s amiibo thanks to contests in Japan. Then, the US branch of My Nintendo suddenly mixed things up by not only giving away sets of the amiibo in gold, but in silver too! Sadly, that massive amiibo sweepstakes is now over, but My Nintendo isn’t stopping. From Monday, August 9th until Tuesday, September 7th, My Nintendo members can try their hand again at winning 15 Monster Hunter amiibo (in their regular, gold, and silver variants) and five Monster Hunter posters.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Going Medieval Update Adds Shelves, Racks, And More

A new Going Medieval update is upon us, and it's a big one. Bringing in lots of new features from the experimental branch of the game, this new update adds extra storage options, bigger maps, and stockpile priority settings, plus plenty more. What's in the latest Going Medieval update?. First...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Clover Bite Confirms Grime Console Release Planned

If you've been hoping for a Grime console release, there's some good news for you. Developer Clover Bite has shared some information regarding Grime console release plans, as well as what's coming up for the Metroidvania in future patches. When can we expect a Grime console release?. In a Reddit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy