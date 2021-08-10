Luke Combs Helps #ClearTheList For North Carolina Teacher By Purchasing Everything on Her Classroom’s Amazon Wishlist
Luke Combs just proved, once again, that he has the biggest heart! He purchased everything that one school teacher needed for her classroom!. We already knew Luke had a huge heart, he helped his parents retire early so they could be together as a family more, a few weeks ago he paid for the funeral expenses for three young men who died at the Faster Horses Festival in Michigan (which he headlined), and now he is helping #ClearTheList for a North Carolina Kindergarten teacher.www.wbwn.com
