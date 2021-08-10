Cancel
Luke Combs Helps #ClearTheList For North Carolina Teacher By Purchasing Everything on Her Classroom’s Amazon Wishlist

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs just proved, once again, that he has the biggest heart! He purchased everything that one school teacher needed for her classroom!. We already knew Luke had a huge heart, he helped his parents retire early so they could be together as a family more, a few weeks ago he paid for the funeral expenses for three young men who died at the Faster Horses Festival in Michigan (which he headlined), and now he is helping #ClearTheList for a North Carolina Kindergarten teacher.

NC teacher pleaded for school supplies. Then country music star Luke Combs stepped in

North Carolina kindergarten teacher Kelly Kirk couldn’t believe her luck when country music sensation Luke Combs replied to her tweet. Kirk teaches at Wakefield Elementary School in Raleigh and was hoping that Combs could help her #ClearTheList, a social media trend that challenges the public to help educators buy supplies that school districts can’t afford, according to the movement’s website.
Luke Looks Out for Teacher!

Luke Combs is no stranger to helping others. He recently paid for the funeral expenses for fans that tragically lost their lives at a festival in Michigan. Now Luke is helping a teacher in North Carolina with supplies for her kindergarten class. You can read the full story here.
Luke Combs Is A Really Good Guy

We already knew Luke was super nice. Luke Combs recently got in on the #ClearTheList trend on social media by purchasing everything that a kindergarten teacher in his home state of North Carolina asked for on her Amazon wishlist for her classroom this year. On Wednesday, August 8th, Kelly Kirk...
WRAL News

Country star Luke Combs fulfills Raleigh teacher's school wish list

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina born and raised singer and songwriter Luke Combs recently fulfilled a local teacher's Amazon wish list for the new school year. Kelly Kirk, a kindergarten teacher at Wakefield Elementary School, reached out to Combs on Twitter, as both attended Appalachian State University. Combs replied, "Cleared...
Luke Combs “Clears The List” of Fellow App State Alum Teacher

Luke Combs isn’t known for being the most active Country star on social media, but when he does take to Twitter, it’s usually something heartwarming like this:. And the latest? He’s helped stock the classroom of a fan – and fellow alumnus of Appalachian State University – North Carolina kindergarten teacher Kelly Kirk.
NC teacher honored for classroom impact with Amazon award

Creativity and fun are feeding Victoria Hall’s curiosity in computer science. It’s the ideal combination that keeps the eighth-grade Charlotte student wanting more. “One of my favorite assignments is probably a Code.org assignment,” she said. “There was one where we did a project and we got to make our own characters with our faces and all these different effects on it.
So... the new SEC Network hype song by Luke Combs

Speaks about the uniquity of the SEC schools and when they get to SC, they can only mention the blue skies of Carolina. Isn't carolina blue a tarheel thing?. Other than that "lol" moment, this song is more "blah"
Throwback: Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney Arrested in New York

Country music entertainers Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney landed themselves in some serious hot water back in 2000 after getting arrested in New York... On June 3, 2000, good friends and fellow country music stars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw headlined the George Strait Country Music Festival near Buffalo, New York. However, the artists’ night took a wild turn when they wound up getting arrested and slapped with a range of charges.
The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.

