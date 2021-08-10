Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Red Report: Defense performs well in scrimmage; Hutmacher on deck; Johnson finding spot

By CHRIS BASNETT Lincoln Journal Star
Eastern Progress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska football team went into Memorial Stadium for its first big scrimmage of the season Sunday. And while both sides likely found good and bad things to take from the workout, the defense on Tuesday got the first crack to relay what it saw. “I think a lot more...

www.easternprogress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyreke Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#American Football#Nu#Huskers#Rutgers#Ohio State#Buckeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Lincoln, NEhailvarsity.com

Healthy Competition for Huskers’ Defense Following First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

The Huskers’ first scrimmage of fall camp is done and dusted. Nebraska got to work inside Memorial Stadium on Sunday, ending the day with a highlight video on Twitter. As for how the defense performed on Sunday, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was pleased (and especially so with his veterans). Chinander thought the Huskers tackled well in the scrimmage and even forced a few turnovers, but the unit was also placed in key situations that allowed the coaches to teach “and get that dialed in.”
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Why Quinn Ewers Becoming Ohio State’s Starting Quarterback At Some Point In 2021 Isn’t As Crazy As It Sounds

The idea, by most skeptics, has generally been deemed as somewhere between unlikely and preposterous. A high school senior who sat out a chunk of his junior year of football with an injury is going to enroll at Ohio State in the middle of preseason camp, practice for two or three weeks and compete to start at quarterback for a national championship contender?
NFLHastings Tribune

Zach Wilson struggles in Jets’ opening scrimmage, defense dominates

The energy was there and the excitement was present, as it was the first time the Jets practiced in MetLife Stadium in front of the fans this offseason. The evening felt as close to an actual football game as Gang Green could get. It was time for the offensive fireworks,...
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Buckeyes LB Teradja Mitchell has hilarious (and fitting) comparison for OSU's offensive line

When Ohio State’s offense takes the field in 2021, it will be sending out one of the largest offensive line units in the B1G. Maybe even the country. It’s a great test for the Buckeyes’ defense in fall camp, preparing for the strong offensive line play the conference sees on a yearly basis. And one linebacker, Teradja Mitchell, already has a great comparison for the front five.
Footballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rogers pleased with Packers' scrimmage performance

Aug. 7—MOULTRIE — A young, sophomore-dominated Colquitt County football team got its first taste of competition on Friday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium in a scrimmage against highly regarded Lee County and Packers coach Justin Rogers was pleased with the results. The Colquitt County and Lee County...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Quarterback Kyle McCord Loses Black Stripe

Freshman quarterback Kyle McCord became the seventh member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following the Buckeyes’ practice on Thursday. “It’s a blessing to be here and be a part of the brotherhood,” McCord said. “Shoutout to the defense for pushing me...
Tennessee Statewjhl.com

Tennessee Volunteers defense shines in first scrimmage

Knoxville, TN — After a week of practice the Tennessee Volunteers held their first fall scrimmage under new head coach Josh Heupel, who’s still trying to find a starting quarterback before the season opens on a Thursday night against Bowling Green. But right now it seems like the defense might...
NFLthelcn.com

Bills set to host ‘Return of Blue and Red’ scrimmage

ORCHARD PARK — Now more than a week into training camp, the Bills have put the pads on and are ready to host their annual ‘Return of Blue and Red’ intrasquad scrimmage at 10 a.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium. The event is sold out, as thousands of fans are expected...
NFLsandiegouniontribune.com

Matthew Stafford passes test, plays well in Rams’ scrimmage against Cowboys

Matthew Stafford’s first two deep balls to DeSean Jackson during Saturday afternoon’s scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard just missed, keeping the Rams’ high-profile veteran acquisitions searching for a connection before day’s end. Other than that, Stafford had checked all the boxes in his first action against an opponent...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Analysis: The 6 Best Performances From Seahawks' Mock Scrimmage

The Seahawks got back to some (semi-real) football on Sunday, splitting up into two groups and going head-to-head in a mock game at Lumen Field. They gave the approximated 10,000 fans in attendance something to cheer for on both sides of the ball, with the offense shining in the first half of the game and the defense taking more of the spotlight in the second.
Granbury, TXHood County News

Defense is a step ahead of offense in Purple and Gold Scrimmage

Granbury High School’s defense was a step ahead of the offense, but that’s expected early in a football season. Head coach Chad Zschiesche was pleased with what he saw from the Pirates at Saturday’s annual Purple and Gold Scrimmage at Pirate Stadium. “I think the defense came out prepared to...
Clemson, SCThe Post and Courier

Clemson's secondary taking on all comers at camp

Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. has the confidence of a No. 1 corner. So much so, when he is told receiver Joseph Ngata has bounced back from a slow start at fall camp, Booth must clarify. “I didn’t get to see him yesterday,” Booth said Thursday, “so he probably had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy