There are a few ways you can turn your home's lighting into smart lighting. Though the first method that typically comes to mind is installing smart light bulbs, these bulbs can quickly become expensive. If you have a large home or simply a lot of lights, another option is to install smart dimmer light switches. Not only can you use these handy smart dimmers to adjust the brightness of your lights from the switch itself, but they also come with smart features such as voice control. These are the top six reasons you might want to opt for a smart dimmer instead of a smart light bulb.