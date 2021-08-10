Cancel
Advocacy

Remote work made life easier for many people with disabilities. They want the option to stay

By By Neelam Bohra, AJ Willingham, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabe Moses prefers to work his eight-hour shift for a call center while lying on his stomach, resting on a mattress set out on the floor of his apartment. Moses uses a wheelchair because of conditions including dysautonomia, which arises from a dysfunctional nervous system and can affect major organs, and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. A connective tissue disorder, EDS can cause chronic pain, muscle weakness and ruptured blood vessels.

