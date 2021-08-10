Remote work made life easier for many people with disabilities. They want the option to stay

Last year, many of us made changes to our work-lives that we never could have imagined in the past. We stopped commuting, met with co-workers using new-to-us computer programs, and often found that we worked more efficiently and had more time for family. The roads were empty. The skies were clear. Commuters stayed home, saved gas and stopped using mass transit. We reduced wear and tear on roads and bridges: infrastructure that's badly in need of repair in many cities. And we stopped flying.