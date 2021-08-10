Cancel
Quinn ‘toying’ with Pontefract outing for Keep Busy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xq8IV_0bNUXfz100
Keep Busy was just edged out by Glass Slippers in Ireland (PA Wire) (PA Archive)

Keep Busy could have her first six-furlong outing in over a year in Sunday’s EBF Stallions Highfield Farm Flying Fillies’ Stakes at Pontefract.

The John Quinn-trained four-year-old has run some good races in top company this season, as well as winning a Listed race at Ayr.

She finished fifth in the King George Stakes at Goodwood last time out when Quinn felt she was a little outpaced, so he is looking at options over further.

“We’re toying with the idea of running on Sunday,” said Quinn.

“She’s running really well at the moment but she’s just getting run off her legs over five furlongs on these quick tracks.

“She won over six twice as a two-year-old and won a Listed race over five and a half. I think she’s versatile but on these quick tracks they just get her at it, so we are thinking about Sunday.

“The winner at Goodwood is probably very, very good but I think they took each other on up front and then got into a battle. We decided to hold Liberty Beach up for a chance but then she got squeezed and a furlong out I thought Keep Busy was really going to do something, but then the pendulum swung right round to the stands side who looked massively favoured in the last 100 yards.

“So while the French filly (Suesa) is possibly very, very good, she could have been flattered as it was a funny race.

“We were delighted with Keep Busy, though, she ran well, but we’re thinking of stepping her up in trip.”

