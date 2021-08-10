How Michigan's public universities will handle mask, vaccine mandates

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics wants state leaders to enact universal mask mandates for all schools and day cares in the state. The group sent a letter to Gov. Jared Police, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials pushing for action. (credit: CBS) The chapter says the mandates would be in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Further, the group cites masks would help protect children who cannot get vaccinated, yet, and help prevent spreading COVID-19. “The...