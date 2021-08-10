Halo Infinite’s Battle Royale Mode is “Heavily Connected” to Campaign – Rumor
The recent technical test for 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite revealed some interesting new details, including files for the entire campaign (or most of it, anyway). Even more surprising are files that seemingly indicate the existence of a battle royale mode. Though the developer hasn’t confirmed whether it’s coming to the game, it seems to have already been in development for the past few years.gamingbolt.com
