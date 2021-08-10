Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Halo Infinite’s Battle Royale Mode is “Heavily Connected” to Campaign – Rumor

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent technical test for 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite revealed some interesting new details, including files for the entire campaign (or most of it, anyway). Even more surprising are files that seemingly indicate the existence of a battle royale mode. Though the developer hasn’t confirmed whether it’s coming to the game, it seems to have already been in development for the past few years.

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Industries#Time#Xbox One#Br
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halo Infinite’s technical tests revealed to contain spoilers

Halo Infinite creator Joseph Staten has warned players of spoilers after the Halo Infinite technical test. Staten took to social media to warn players that the technical tests contain “few spoilers about the story of Halo Infinite.”. “Such leaks can be painful for the development team and ruin the game’s...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halo Infinite Filters Your Entire Campaign; 343 warns of spoilers on its roadmap

343 Industries has included unintentionally campaign files of Halo Infinite in the recent technical test published at the end of this month of July. Aware that the leaks were going to be a matter of hours, the team in charge of development has requested in the voice of one of its directors, Joseph Staten, to avoid spreading any type of sensitive content to be considered plot spoiling.
IGN

Halo Infinite's Technical Preview Teases Multiplayer Greatness

Our first look at Halo Infinite multiplayer has left a positive impression Commonly referred to as the Halo Infinite Beta, this is actually Technical Preview Flight from 343i that will be going on all weekend long. Halo Infinite Insider Program is currently available on PC and all Xbox Platforms. If you signed up on Halo Waypoint be sure to check your email, and inbox for confirmation to participate this weekend.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Halo Infinite tech preview reportedly uncovers possible battle royale audio

A datamine of Halo Infinite’s technical preview has reportedly uncovered a possible nod towards a battle royale game mode. A voice clip reportedly found in Infinite’s preview files – uncovered by Resetera – features Halo’s iconic announcer calling out the possible mode. The presence of the clip within Halo Infinite’s...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Halo Infinite Battle Royale Possibly Revealed in Technical Alpha Code

A voice clip, datamined from the Halo Infinite technical alpha, has been leaked and it suggests that a Battle Royale mode will be included in the game's multiplayer modes. Would you be on board if Halo Infinite included a Battle Royale game mode or are you done with the concept due to the oversaturation in the market?
Video Gamesgamepolar.com

Halo Infinite Artistic Head Confirms That Marketing campaign Information Have been Included within the Tech Preview Construct; Warns for Spoilers

Halo Infinite Artistic Lead, Joseph Staten, has confirmed that the sport’s technical preview construct comprises numerous marketing campaign information of the sport, and has warned for spoilers. The primary Halo Infinite technical multiplayer preview kicked off final week, and as reported earlier, the sport’s testing app hinted that the sport...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Halo Infinite Campaign Leaked By Technical Preview

The multiplayer tech test flight for Halo Infinite seems to include a complete campaign leak. Information for the upcoming shooter's storyline was accidentally included in the public tech test in the form of a series of campaign objectives and narrative flavor text. What's in this Halo Infinite campaign leak?. You...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite's beta has PvP multiplayer for a limited time

The first Halo Infinite technical preview began on July 29 and is scheduled to run until August 2, 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. As a final addition to the test, 343 Industries has enabled PvP multiplayer matchmaking until 12 AM ET/9 PM PT. Players will be able to compete against...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Halo Infinite to Have Episodic Campaign, Analyst Predicts

Halo Infinite may not have a full Campaign at launch, according to a new report which indicates that it could be episodic in nature. Could Halo Infinite be breaking away from tradition by offering an episodic Campaign experience? A new tweet suggests that this could be the case. In the...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Brings Excitement Back To Halo

The first Halo Infinite Multiplayer weekend has come and gone, and it’s fair to say from the outpouring of support from fans on twitter and forums that it’s been a rousing success. From Halo Infinite’s initial reveal there’s been a lot of worry about this upcoming title. After having laid hands on the game itself, what is it about the Halo Infinite Multiplayer weekend that felt so good?
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Halo Infinite vs. Halo 5 Guardians: Here’s how they compare

The Halo Infinite technical preview went live last weekend, and we had a blast trying all of Master Chief’s new toys, including the sick new grappling hook. But there are plenty of changes to the Halo formula, both good and bad. While Halo 5: Guardians doesn’t have a great reputation...
Video GamesPolygon

Halo Infinite's weapon drills solve the series’ biggest learning curve

Picking up a weapon in Halo isn’t always as simple as point and shoot. While it’s not the Ratchet & Clank series, Halo is known for unconventional weapons like the Spartan Laser or the long-standing needler. With all the weapons spawning around the map and not in the player’s hands, it can create a bit of a learning curve. But Halo Infinite’s new weapon drills solve that problem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy