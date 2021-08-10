Brooklyn Nets are giving away home game tickets this week at pop-up Covid vaccination site
Photo courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office on Flickr. Take a shot and receive a free ticket to a Brooklyn Nets home game. The basketball team is partnering with Maimonides Medical Center and Industry Center to open a coronavirus vaccination site in Brooklyn this week. On Thursday, August 12, individuals aged 12 and older who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Sunset Park pop-up will go home with a complimentary ticket to a game next season and some Nets swag.www.6sqft.com
Comments / 0