God's Truth for Trying Times - 8/10/21

A few days ago, I had to get really honest with myself about how run down I’ve been feeling from the dating scene. There, I said it. It took me a minute to even recognize this, because if you’ve read any of my work before, you know that so much of it is inspired by the self-discovery that comes from aloneness and being single and embracing that stage of life. I’m the freaking single queen! I’ve been squeezing as much juice out of this chapter as I can. I’ve been single and loving it for almost four years now, focusing on myself, my friendships, my art, my career. I’ve truly been practicing what I preach, and I really thought I was ready. I’ve been putting myself out there, and time after time, nothing comes of it. Wrong person after wrong person. Bad date after bad date. No connection after no connection, or sometimes there is a connection, yet our lifestyles and values aren’t compatible for a partnership.