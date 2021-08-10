Student injured after small explosion at Emory, officials say

One student is injured after a small explosion erupted at Emory's Atlanta campus Tuesday afternoon.

DeKalb County Fire spokesperson Jaeson Daniels said a student had an accident at 1515 Dickey Drive that resulted in a beaker blowing up. That is the address of the university's Department of Chemistry building.

Daniels said the student suffered minor injuries from the explosion.

According to Laura Diamond with Emory University, the student was treated for minor lacerations and then taken to the Grady Trauma Center as a precaution after the incident in a chemistry lab inside the Sanford S. Atwood Chemistry Center.

Diamond says no one else was injured. There are no further details on what led up to the incident at this time, according to Daniels.

