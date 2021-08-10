Smoke signals delicious eggplant in this Colombian dish

It’s not every day that someone cooks a meal for me, and seldom do I remember one for as long as the one my friend Emmy Vest cooked for me early this spring. Emmy and I worked at Cafe Annie together back in the day, and shortly after I left to open Indika, she went on to run the food division at NASA. We come from totally different cultures (she is of Colombian descent), but we’ve bonded over our immigrant stories, have remained friends ever since. She is one the few people with whom I can have inexhaustible food conversations.