Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Smoke signals delicious eggplant in this Colombian dish

By Anita Jaisinghani
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not every day that someone cooks a meal for me, and seldom do I remember one for as long as the one my friend Emmy Vest cooked for me early this spring. Emmy and I worked at Cafe Annie together back in the day, and shortly after I left to open Indika, she went on to run the food division at NASA. We come from totally different cultures (she is of Colombian descent), but we’ve bonded over our immigrant stories, have remained friends ever since. She is one the few people with whom I can have inexhaustible food conversations.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Galveston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian#Bell Pepper#Eggplants#Cooking#Food Drink#Notes##Pondicheri#India1948 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Reason Ritz Crackers Are Banned In Other Countries

When it comes to snacks, Ritz crackers may be at the top of your list. These versatile crackers are great to dip into hummus or guacamole, top with cheese or deli meat, or pop in your mouth just as they are. If you attend a party or gathering, you may go straight for a box of Ritz crackers and a dip, and you're all set to contribute some deliciousness to the festivities.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Creamer on Shelves, Says Dietitian

Your favorite coffee creamer is a little touch of comfort that also makes mornings a little more bearable—and it's just a drop, right? If you've secretly been wondering whether your favorite coffee creamer is actually as harmless as you hope, a dietitian has analyzed the nutrition facts of over a dozen brands to help you determine. Now, she reveals a few of the most noteworthy, including the one well-known creamer that you might need a wakeup call about… along with suggestions for some healthier, while also appealing, selections (plus, a little good news for every creamer fan).
Recipesthemanual.com

The Best Fried Chicken Recipe You Will Ever Make

As you know, we love all things fried chicken. It’s the ultimate comfort food no matter the day of the week, no matter the weather. We just can’t get enough of that golden brown and delicious chicken. The History of Fried Chicken. Europeans were the first to fry up chicken...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern Swears By This Cucumber Salad Tip

Chef and "Bizarre Foods" host Andrew Zimmern regularly provides home cooks with tasty and useful cooking tips on Instagram, and this cucumber salad "hack" has got fans talking. As Zimmern explained on Instagram, "This is one of my absolute hands down favorite recipes. Inspired by my travels in China, it's a simple but unique cucumber salad."
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

37% Think This Is Cracker Barrel's Worst Dinner Menu Item

Chain eatery Cracker Barrel has a menu packed with all kinds of comforting fare, from pillowy pancakes served up with sizzling bacon to cozy fare like meatloaf with mashed potatoes and biscuits. The sheer variety and amount of items on the menu can make it challenging to decide what exactly you want to order — however, if you're going with the consensus of a crowd, there's one particular dish you may wish to steer clear of. Mashed surveyed 593 individuals in the U.S. and found that a staggering 37.44% of respondents agreed that one particular dish was the worst on the Cracker Barrel dinner menu — the lemon pepper rainbow trout.
RecipesSimply Recipes

How to Freeze Bananas

We all know bananas go from perfect to fruit fly magnets in the blink of an eye. Sick of wasting them? Freeze them!. Freezing bananas is a no-brainer. This is going to be the best thing you’ll read all day. The Easiest Way to Freeze Bananas. Put them in the...
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Incredible Garlic Butter Shrimp

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Garlic, butter, and shrimp. It doesn’t get much tastier than those three ingredients! Combine them together and you will have a melt in your mouth, smack your lips kind of food that you will go back to over and over again!
RecipesABC 4

Fresh Peach Cobbler

1 Stick unsalted butter (1/2 Cup) 1 and 1 /2 Cups granulated sugar (Divided) 1 Quart of sliced peaches (Drained if you use canned) 1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. 2) Melt the butter and pour into a 9 x13 baking dish. 3) Mix 1 cup of sugar together...
Recipesfood24.com

Perfect roast chicken

Cut the peppers and chillies in half and flatten them with your hand. Place pepper and chillies halves, skin side up, on a foil-lined baking pan. Throw in garlic. Broil for 10-12 minutes or until the red bell peppers are charred and blackened. Remove from oven and instantly place only...
Recipestastywoo.com

When Life Gives You Lemons, Make LEMON SHEET CAKE

Extra moist and delicious, this lemon sheet cake with a lemon buttercream frosting is so easy, simple, and quick to prepare! Plus, amazingly tasty! If you are a fan of fruit desserts, then this recipe is ideal for you! Try it:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 box lemon cake mix...
Recipesdraxe.com

Cucumber Tomato Salad Recipe

I call this the Summer Farmers’ Market Salad, as this recipe only requires a few ingredients that are usually abundant this time of year: cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and fresh herbs. Coupled with a classic vinaigrette that incorporates that red onion, this is probably the most delicious yet simple salads one can make.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Delicious Earthquake Cake Recipe

Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. Ingredients:. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1...
Recipestmj4.com

Delicious Shrimp With a Twist!

You've probably never had your shrimp like this! Chef Michael Agnello joins us once again from Thunder Bay Grille specializing in another seafood twist you can't miss! Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat, served with bacon? Oh. M. G. New menu items like this one keep their menu exciting and...
Recipesfitfoodiefinds.com

Pepper Steak

This pepper steak recipe is made with thin slices of flank steak, veggies, and a flavorful pepper steak sauce. Pepper steak is one of those delicious, go-to recipes that so may people crave all year round. Pepper steak is a beef stir-fry made with bell peppers, pea pods, onion, and...
Recipesrecipes.net

Mexican Cornbread Casserole Recipe

This Mexican cornbread casserole promises a fiesta of warm flavors with its layer of cheesy corn and ground beef base, covered with a crumbly cornbread. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Meat Base:. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and red bell pepper; saute...

Comments / 0

Community Policy