Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Foggy conditions welcomed our Sunday but the fog will continue to lift as we head throughout the morning hours. We will see some sunshine today but also building cloud cover as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. This will mainly be high level clouds, so we will get filtered sunshine. We also stay dry today as an area of high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Highs for the day sit a little below average as temperatures reach the upper 70s and we usually are sitting in the low 80s. Tonight, cloud cover continues to build as sky cover becomes mostly cloudy but we are still staying dry. Overnight lows drop into the mid 50s. Monday starts with the cloud cover holding. During the afternoon, some spotty showers are possible and may linger into the evening hours. Temperatures for Monday sit into the upper 70s.