Eric "Badlands" Booker, an American competitive eater and competitive eating-themed hip hop artist, has broken the world record for the quickest time to drink two liters of soda. The official blog for the Guinness Book of World Records reported on August 9 that Booker managed to consume the two liters of sugar-free cola in 18.45 seconds. Those interested in seeing the feat can watch the submitted video on the official YouTube for the Guinness Book of World Records. Despite Booker's attempt to keep the brand of the soda out of the video, a commenter on The Takeout's piece noted that the bottle's shape was Coke's and that the black cap meant it was likely to be Diet Coke or Coke Zero.