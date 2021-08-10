Stuck release new song

Okay so now I’m really starting to think I’m psychic: not only was I listening to the Guns N’ Roses song “Silkworms” right as the band was debuting a rejiggered version of that song, “Absurd,” in another city hundreds of miles away… but I was explaining to someone that there’s a metal band called Internal Bleeding at roughly the same time said metal band called Internal Bleeding was premiering a new track, “Overthrow Creation,” online. Tonight I’m gonna brag to a friend that I’m a billionaire now and then check my bank account in the morning. If you never hear from me again after today, you’ll know it worked.