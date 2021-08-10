Cancel
Music

Stuck release new song

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStuck have released a new song. The song is called "Labor Leisure" and is off their upcoming EP Content That Makes You Feel Good out August 13 via Exploding In Sound Records. Stuck released Change Is Bad in 2020. Check out the song below.

