Meet ‘Peep’ The Chatty Little Dude from Queensbury with the Lovable ‘Tude
Meet "Peep" the adorably cute, loose-lipped, peppy, little European Starling who Jeanne Governale-Cousineau started rehabbing when he was still nesting. Jeanne from Queensbury, is a certified bird rehabber, so she knows a thing or two about these furry, flying friends. Recently she shared a video of this super-intelligent, quirky, fun, and very sociable bird to the Wildlife and Nature Lovers of Upstate New York Facebook page and people - myself included - love him.1039thebreezealbany.com
