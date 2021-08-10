Cancel
Queensbury, NY

Meet ‘Peep’ The Chatty Little Dude from Queensbury with the Lovable ‘Tude

By Brian
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meet "Peep" the adorably cute, loose-lipped, peppy, little European Starling who Jeanne Governale-Cousineau started rehabbing when he was still nesting. Jeanne from Queensbury, is a certified bird rehabber, so she knows a thing or two about these furry, flying friends. Recently she shared a video of this super-intelligent, quirky, fun, and very sociable bird to the Wildlife and Nature Lovers of Upstate New York Facebook page and people - myself included - love him.

103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Queensbury, NY
