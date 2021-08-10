Cancel
Franklin Lakes, NJ

Form 8-K BECTON DICKINSON & CO For: Aug 10

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ (August 10, 2021) – Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) (the “Company” or “BD”) today announced that it has amended its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash each of its 3.875% Senior Notes due 2024, 3.734% Senior Notes due 2024 and 3.363% Senior Notes due 2024 (collectively, the “Maximum Tender Offer Notes”) to (i) increase the previously announced maximum principal amount to be purchased by the Company of its 3.734% Senior Notes due 2024 from $300,000,000 to $500,000,000 and (ii) increase the previously announced maximum principal amount to be purchased by the Company of all series of Maximum Tender Offer Notes in the tender offers from $715,000,000 to $1,285,000,000. All other terms of the tender offers as previously announced remain unchanged. The tender offers are being made pursuant to the terms and conditions, set forth in the offer to purchase, dated August 5, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”), as supplemented by this press release. The Company refers investors to the Offer to Purchase for the complete terms and conditions of the tender offers.

Franklin Lakes, NJ
