Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Golar LNG Limited: 2021 AGM Results Notification

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golar LNG Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on August 10, 2021 at 09:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.Â The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented at the Meeting.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golar Lng Limited#Agm#Lng#Golar Lng Limited#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Par La Ville Road#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

DSV, 905 - Capital increase by DKK 16,000,000 registered

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The capital increase in an amount of DKK 16,000,000 announced in company announcement No. 903 has been registered by the Danish Business Authority. Contact:. Investor Relations. Flemming Ole Nielsen,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In week 32 Kvika banki hf. ("žKvika" or "žthe bank") purchased 10,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 241,212,500 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Notice of AGM

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The directors take responsibility for this announcement. SulNOx Group Plc (the "Company" or "SulNOx") Notice of Annual General Meeting and Product Update. (Aquis Stock Exchange: SNOX) Notice of Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $2.97 million.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

CPP Investments Net Assets Total $519.6 Billion at First Quarter Fiscal 2022

All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. $17.7 billion in net income generated for the Fund. Strong private equity gains help drive overall performance. TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) ended its first quarter of fiscal 2022 on June 30, 2021, with net assets of $519.6 billion, compared to $497.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2021 on March 31, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Cybin Inc. Announces 2021 First Quarter Financial Results And Business Highlights

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin" or the " Company"), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, announces the unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. A copy of the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the related management's discussion and analysis for the three month period ended June 30, 2021, can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bsquare (BSQR) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.02

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bsquare (NASDAQ: BSQR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.02, versus ($0.07) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.67 million, versus $9.97 million reported last year. For...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Metalla Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021 and Provides Asset Updates

(All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) announces its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For complete details of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Shareholders are encouraged to visit the Company's website at https://www.metallaroyalty.com/.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (DCRDU) Prices 27.5M Unit Offering at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ: DCRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "DCRDU" beginning on August 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "DCRD" and "DCRDW," respectively.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Golar LNG Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,796 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,534% compared to the average daily volume of 1,273 call options. Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm...
Financial Reportsbirminghamnews.net

Route1 Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Notification

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - Commenting on the Company's second quarter 2021 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) stated, "Canadian Natural is in a strong position as our vast and diverse asset base delivered strong operational and financial results in Q2/21, as we achieved production volumes of approximately 1,142 MBOE/d in the quarter, notwithstanding the planned turnaround at our Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading operations.
MarketsShareCast

Update re 2021 AGM

Further to the announcement of 20 July 2021, and the notice of annual general meeting posted to System1 shareholders, for technical reasons, the Company has set up a new meeting in Microsoft Teams to ensure a better user experience. Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible to receive the updated link.
BusinessShareCast

Posting of annual report and notice of AGM

("Totally", "the Company" or "the Group") Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting. Totally plc (AIM: TLY), the provider of a range of healthcare services across the UK and Ireland, announces that copies of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts, for the year ended 31 March 2021, have been posted to shareholders today, together with the notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). An electronic copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the notice of AGM will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.totallyplc.com.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rock Tech Shareholders Approve All Motions At Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) is pleased to announce that all matters set forth in the management proxy and information circular dated July 15, 2021, (the "Circular") were approved by the shareholders of Rock Tech at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") in Vancouver on August 13, 2021.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

CareMax (CMAX) Reports Q2 Loss of $0.26

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CareMax (NASDAQ: CMAX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.26), versus $0.31 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $44.9 million, versus $25.8 million reported last year. Carlos...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Atos - Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paris, August 16, 2021 - In its press release issued on July 27th, 2021 as part of its communication on H1 results, the Group announced the following:. “Full accounting review in North...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Transaction in Own Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London, 16 August 2021– Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

TGS Management Change

OSLO, NORWAY (16 August 2021) – TGS ASA today announced that Fredrik Amundsen has resigned from his position as CFO. The company has appointed Sven Børre Larsen as interim CFO effective immediately. Mr. Larsen held the CFO position from 2015 to 2019 and has since been responsible for Strategy, M&A, and Investor Relations, reporting to the CEO. Fredrik Amundsen will be available for the Company during his notice period of six months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy