Golar LNG Limited: 2021 AGM Results Notification
Golar LNG Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on August 10, 2021 at 09:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented at the Meeting.
