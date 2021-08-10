Cancel
Your Phone Will Go Crazy Tomorrow (Aug. 11)

By Ken Harrison
kibskbov.com
 4 days ago

FEMA and the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) between 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. TV and radio broadcast will be interrupted for a few seconds. However cell phones will go crazy with a loud tone, vibration, and a text message advising of the test.

www.kibskbov.com

