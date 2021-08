Yesterday, I looked at the experience of using Windows 365 on Windows 10/11 using the Remote Desktop app. But what about other platforms like Mac, Chromebook, and iPad?. Each presents its own challenges, but it’s interesting to note that Microsoft makes a native Remote Desktop client on Mac and iPad (and on Android), while Chromebook users will typically access the service via the web client. So in the spirit of my earlier mile-high examination of Windows 365, here’s what it’s like to access this service on these other platforms.