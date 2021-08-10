Review: Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik
After our time away from central Dubrovnik, we moved closer to the more touristy areas, and stayed at Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik. Our first stop in Croatia was at the Sheraton Dubrovnik Riviera, and I also explored some unexpected former hotels at the Kupari Complex. We then moved to the Hotel Excelsior, and focused our time near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Old City Dubrovnik. I am definitely a fan of the Game of Thrones series, and the books they are based on. But I was most excited to visit Dubrovnik without the huge crowds that seem to descend on the city much of the year.www.travelcodex.com
Comments / 0