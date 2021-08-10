Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Review: Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik

By Brad
travelcodex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter our time away from central Dubrovnik, we moved closer to the more touristy areas, and stayed at Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik. Our first stop in Croatia was at the Sheraton Dubrovnik Riviera, and I also explored some unexpected former hotels at the Kupari Complex. We then moved to the Hotel Excelsior, and focused our time near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Old City Dubrovnik. I am definitely a fan of the Game of Thrones series, and the books they are based on. But I was most excited to visit Dubrovnik without the huge crowds that seem to descend on the city much of the year.

www.travelcodex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyatt Hotels#Small Luxury Hotels#Slh#Adriatic Luxury Hotels#Sheraton#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
CelebritiesWrcbtv.com

10 Luxury hotel rooms where you can sleep in the great outdoors

Our fear of indoors having considerably abated since last year, but it's always magical to spend a night sleeping outside. And while you can simply camp in the backyard, we all deserve a little more pampering after getting through the past year and a half. These are hotel rooms where...
RetailPosted by
BoardingArea

She Gave A Luxury Hotel A Bad Review; Was It Justified?

If you’ve been reading our blog for a while, you know that I’m a huge fan of Reddit’s community called “AITA.” The initials represent the term, “Am I The A-Hole.” The community is defined as, “A catharsis for the frustrated moral philosopher in all of us, and a place to finally find out if you were wrong in an argument that’s been bothering you. Tell us about any non-violent conflict you have experienced; give us both sides of the story, and find out if you’re right, or you’re the a-hole.” It’s kind of like a “jury of your peers” sort of thing.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Best hotels in York to stay for style and location

A medieval walled city, packed with genuinely unique sights within a compact area – it’s no wonder York is one of the UK’s most popular city breaks. Here are 10 of the more stylish places to stay. The Independent's hotel reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some...
Relationship AdviceTravelPulse

Seven Incredible Terraces With Pools for Your Riviera Nayarit Escape

While some travelers live for the adrenaline, others just like sleeping in, catching some rays by the pool or on the beach and enjoying the slower side of life. If you’re ready to soak up some sun and give your daily routine a rest, check out these awesome resorts and hotels that feature terraces complete with pools, comfortable lounge chairs and awesome views of Riviera Nayarit!
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

IHG Hotels & Resorts Grows Luxury & Lifestyle Collection In Montenegro

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is proud to announce a franchise agreement with Celebic Group, one of Montenegro's largest real estate development companies, to open InterContinental Resort Amma, Canj - Montenegro in autumn 2023. The stunning new hotel will be the first for the InterContinental brand in the market, and...
WorldVogue

How To Experience The Best Of London As A Tourist – Even Though You’re A Native

Doing backstroke in the pool of the Mandarin Oriental, blowing like a whale, I wondered why so many murder mysteries are set in hotels. They’re a lazy way to bring everyone together. In reality, everyone would be far too chilled to do any murdering. Staying in a hotel, or at least a half-decent one, is always a window into your most idle and decadent self, a version of you that has four-course breakfasts, wears slippers and uses six towels every time you take a bath. How could you summon up the energy to kill someone when you can’t be bothered to go downstairs for a cup of tea? Commuters on a crowded clammy Tube train which has just broken down: those are your potential criminals.
WorldSunderland Echo

Travel review: The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey

You need to be fully aware of the necessary form-filling and testing and any restrictions you may incur. I had total confidence in my chosen destination of Jersey and my experiences from start-to-finish were nothing less than exceptional. Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands and only 14 miles from...
Food & Drinksthetravelmagazine.net

Hotel Review: Palé Hall Hotel, Gwynedd, near Snowdonia, Wales

Carvings of the former owner’s face on the porch may seem a little boastful, but then again, the Scottish architect of this imposing honey-hued Victorian mansion, Henry Robertson, was an industrialist, mining engineer, prolific railway builder and Liberal Party MP. He had a lot to boast about. You can see...
LifestylePosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Hotels in Puglia to Book for an Idyllic Italian Escape

It’s hard to imagine that as little as 20 years ago, if Puglia was known to those outside of Italy at all, it was simply for being the heel on the peninsula’s boot. Fast forward two decades later, and it’s not only firmly cracked the code for a perfect Mediterranean vacation, but ranks among the most desirable destinations for Italophiles who want to venture beyond the well-established tourist hotspots of Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast.
Lifestylethetravelmagazine.net

Hotel Review: Bristol Harbour Hotel, UK

I was excited to visit Bristol again, my home for three years during my university days almost a decade ago. This time, rather than slumming it in my basic student digs, we were booked to stay at the 4* Bristol Harbour Hotel, just a couple of minutes’ walk from the bustling waterfront.
Lifestyletheluxurytravelexpert.com

Review: Shangri-La Hotel, Paris

Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Tip: get complimentary VIP perks when booking via Virtuoso. The historic Shangri-La Paris, once home to Prince Roland Bonaparte (a nephew of Napoleon), is known as one of the French capital’s finest hotels. Guests can choose from 100 rooms, including 36 suites, many with a private balcony and breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower and the hotel’s private garden. Two gourmet restaurants offer unique styles: La Bauhinia is great for casual fare, while Cantonese dishes are served at Michelin-starred Shang Palace. Chi, The Spa – with its treatment rooms, fitness center, and naturally lit swimming pool – completes the luxurious hotel experience.
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru unveils wedding offerings

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru has rolled out a range of new wedding offerings. The hotel’s Sweet Love package is ideal for a pre-wedding function, anniversary, wedding or an exquisite celebration of up to 100 guests. Key highlights include a ceremonial menu designed by the hotel’s Executive Sous-Chef and Four Seasons Executive Suite for the couple.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Hotel review: Intercontinental Marine Drive

IHG Hotels & Resorts owns brands such as Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza and Intercontinental in India. Intercontinental Marine Drive is the first Intercontinental-branded hotel in India that opened in 2002. What’s it like?. The hotel is all about understated luxury. The driveway leads to the entrance of...
LifestyleTelegraph

How to have a sustainable luxury holiday – and why it matters

It’s funny that in more than two decades of writing about the most special places in the world, some of my fondest recollections have been sticking my hands in buckets of wriggly worms and nosing around underground water storage facilities, a scene more akin to a forensic crime drama than a luxury retreat.
Anaheim, CAtouringplans.com

We Reviewed Four New Hotels With Short Walks To Disneyland

In the past month we reviewed four new hotels with short walks to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. They range from family suites with room for 6, to a luxury hotel with fine dining and fancy cocktails. In this post we’ll recap the reviews, but be sure to click the included links to see the full reviews and check out all the pictures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy