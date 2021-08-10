Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Broadband internet access expanding across northern Indiana

By Larry Avila
nwindianabusiness.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic initiatives combined with private investments and partnerships are getting more people and businesses connected to high-speed internet access. Digital Crossroad, which operates the data center in Hammond, and Vivacity Networks, which supports infrastructure for broadband internet, have partnered to extend and interconnect a fiber network in northern Indiana. The companies are creating the Digital Crossroad Fiber Network, which when completed will activate a fiber network, which is part of the Indiana Toll Road.

nwindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet Access#Business Internet#Northern Indiana#Vivacity Networks#Broadbandnow Com#Digital Crossroads#Comcast Business#Wakarusa#State Highway 30
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Missouri Statethemissouritimes.com

Blunt: Accessible, affordable internet vital for Missouri

With millions in federal funds earmarked for broadband infrastructure, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said enhancing the network was essential for Missourians. Blunt joined Boone County leaders in a discussion on broadband access Wednesday afternoon, gathering feedback from educators and providers on the effort to strengthen Missouri’s network. He noted the increased emphasis on connectivity over the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many of life’s necessities online and said the major battles moving forward were access and affordability.
Etna Green, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Etna Green Council Reviews Broadband Internet Option

ETNA GREEN – The topic of bringing fiber internet to Etna Green was discussed Tuesday during the Etna Green Town Council meeting. Surf Broadband Solutions President Gene Cruise said his company is a regional internet provider based out of Elkhart, with a number of offices in LaPorte, Chicago and Michigan.
Indiana Statewkvi.com

Indiana Offering another Round of Funding for Broadband Expansion

Another round of funding is available to expand broadband coverage in Indiana. The state is now accepting applications for the third round of Next Level Connections Broadband grants, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office. Telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives can apply for up to $5 million for...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Nearly 200 apply to expand broadband in rural Iowa

After receiving 178 applications from companies to expand rural broadband access in Iowa, the state is hoping to bring coverage to as many Iowans as possible in the largest state-assisted broadband program to date. The push is the latest of the Empower Rural Iowa grant program, which has given millions...
Claremont, CApomona.edu

Q&A: Prof. Kyle Wilson on the Boon of Municipal Broadband Internet

Internet access mattered before the COVID-19 pandemic caused nationwide and global stay at home orders. Now internet access matters even more. As classrooms, workplaces and socializing migrated online, the glaring digital divide was never more apparent. Municipal broadband is one possible answer to the question of access and Economics Professor Kyle Wilson thinks it’s a good one. Wilson talked to us about what it means for cities to provide internet service, the economic effects, President Biden’s infrastructure plan and, of course, Zoom.
EconomyVSC NEWS

Broadband Access: USDA Invests $167 Million in 12 States

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2021 – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced today that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $167 million in 12 states to deploy broadband infrastructure (PDF, 360 KB) in rural areas without sufficient access to high-speed internet. Georgia is one of the states that will benefit from this investment.
Internetcortlandstandard.net

Internet access for all

Computers — a wonderful tool and lots of fun. They’re the second most popular device to own after a smartphone. Five years ago, 90% of households had one, but they’re virtually useless without broadband access to the internet, and somewhere between 8% and 66% of the households in Cortland County lack that.
Tatum, TXKLTV

WebXtra: Tatum broadband internet funding

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - The ‘USDA’ is investing millions to deploy broadband infrastructure to mostly rural areas in 12 states, one of them right here in East Texas. For the city of Tatum it was the best possible news. “It was a little shocking. We had projects in the works,...
Niagara County, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Expanding internet service in Niagara County

Niagara and Orleans counties are preparing to expand access to the internet, particularly in unserved and underserved rural communities, with the help of funding from the American Rescue Plan. The Niagara County Legislature has approved spending $4.28 million on the project, awarding contracts for the work at its most recent...
Internetmyeasternshoremd.com

Atlantic Broadband partners with officials to extend internet

QUINCY, Mass. — Atlantic Broadband will partner with state and local officials in Maryland to extend the availability of broadband internet in Queen Anne’s and St. Mary’s counties. The expansion project will extend broadband internet to 230 homes and businesses in the two counties. The $815,000 expansion project is being...
Cambria County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Duman Park adds broadband access

EBENSBURG – Those looking for a break outdoors at Duman Lake County Park can now have internet access in the event of an emergency or if they’d like to take their at-home work outdoors for the day. On Friday, Cambria County Commissioners, along with representatives of local politicians’ offices and...
Indiana Stateb969fm.com

Indiana aims for 90% broadband coverage in five years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – The clock is ticking on Indiana’s goal to get high-speed internet to 90-percent of the people in the next five years. The governor signed a law that sets the goal back in April. State Senator Andy Zay says the five-year timeline is ambitious, but he says...
Agriculturereadthereporter.com

Spartz, Crouch lead discussions on improving broadband access

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and the Indiana Broadband Office held an informative roundtable discussion with local industry stakeholders Monday to discuss current broadband initiatives. Understanding broadband’s ever-increasing importance, topics centered on closing the digital divide, specifically in rural communities, and how doing so would allow underserved...
InternetValley News

Broadband access to get financial boost

The infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate earlier this month contains $65 billion for broadband — a sum lawmakers say is enough to provide universal access to the service that has become essential for telehealth, education and business. That amount is earmarked to both build the physical infrastructure in...
Blaine County, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Blaine County secures $1.5 million to expand broadband internet in Carey

Residents of Carey will soon be getting high-speed internet access thanks to a $1,508,626 grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce’s Idaho Broadband Fund, which administers the federal CARES Act Broadband Grant program. The grant, which was awarded through Blaine County, provides financial assistance to fund broadband projects that respond...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland initiative will subsidize internet costs for low-income earners, invest $100M more to expand rural broadband access

Maryland is investing an additional $100 million to expand broadband internet access throughout the state and is launching a new subsidy program to make internet access more affordable for low income families, Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a news conference Friday. Connect Maryland, a new initiative focused on expanding broadband coverage to rural communities with the goal of providing ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy