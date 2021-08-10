Broadband internet access expanding across northern Indiana

Internet access mattered before the COVID-19 pandemic caused nationwide and global stay at home orders. Now internet access matters even more. As classrooms, workplaces and socializing migrated online, the glaring digital divide was never more apparent. Municipal broadband is one possible answer to the question of access and Economics Professor Kyle Wilson thinks it’s a good one. Wilson talked to us about what it means for cities to provide internet service, the economic effects, President Biden’s infrastructure plan and, of course, Zoom.