Broadband internet access expanding across northern Indiana
Public initiatives combined with private investments and partnerships are getting more people and businesses connected to high-speed internet access. Digital Crossroad, which operates the data center in Hammond, and Vivacity Networks, which supports infrastructure for broadband internet, have partnered to extend and interconnect a fiber network in northern Indiana. The companies are creating the Digital Crossroad Fiber Network, which when completed will activate a fiber network, which is part of the Indiana Toll Road.nwindianabusiness.com
