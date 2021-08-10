Cancel
Scotland County, NC

Richmond voted favorites in new-look SAC, Scotland picked 3rd, 2nd in preseason polls

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7QPT_0bNUMgTR00
Players from all seven Sandhills Athletic Conference schools converge at SAC football media day Sunday. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Myh0W_0bNUMgTR00

Scotland players Nick Henderson (41) and RJ Nicholson, along with Richmond’s Kellan Hood (7) and JD Lampley (9) at SAC football media day Sunday.

Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3803fP_0bNUMgTR00

Left-to-right: Richmond head coach Bryan Till, Pinecrest head coach Robert Curtin, Lee County head coach Steve Burdeau, Hoke County head coach George Small, Scotland head coach Richard Bailey, Union Pines head coach Jason Trousdale and Southern Lee head coach Mike McClure at SAC media day Sunday.

Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange

RAEFORD — With the season already just around the corner, high school football is back in North Carolina.

After official practices began last week, the new-look Sandhills Athletic Conference held its annual football media day Sunday at Bayonet Golf Club, where coaches, players, administrators and members of the media had the chance to meet and interact with some of their new opponents for the first time.

In both the preseason coaches and media polls, Richmond Senior was picked to be the favorites to win the conference championship this upcoming season. The Raiders garnered five of seven total first-place votes in the coaches poll and eight of 11 available first-place votes in the media poll.

Scotland was voted to finish third by the coaches and second in the media poll. The Fighting Scots picked up the other three of the 11 total first-place votes in the media poll.

In the coaches poll, Lee County and Southern Lee each received a first-place vote. The Yellow Jackets were voted to finish second behind Richmond, along with Pinecrest in fourth, Hoke County in fifth, Southern Lee in sixth and Union Pines in seventh.

In the media poll, Lee County was picked to finish third, Pinecrest fourth, Hoke County fifth, Union Pines sixth and Southern Lee seventh.

Thanks to another round of realignment for high school athletics across the state, the conference will look a little different for the next four years.

Despite Scotland being reclassified as a 3A school, both Richmond (4A) and Scotland will remain conference rivals.

The new SAC will be a seven-team split-conference with four 4A teams and 3A teams. Richmond and Scotland will remain, along with Hoke County and Pinecrest, but they will be joined by newcomers Union Pines, Lee County and Southern Lee.

Former conference opponents Jack Britt, Lumberton, Purnell Swett and Seventy-First are now part of the United 8 Conference.

Richmond, Hoke and Pinecrest each remain 4A, while Lee County, Scotland, Southern Lee and Union Pines are 3A.

In last year’s COVID-shortened season, Richmond finished atop the conference standings. Scotland and Jack Britt were tied for second, followed by Pinecrest, Hoke County, Seventy-First, Purnell Swett and Lumberton.

In its old Tri-County 6 conference, Lee County won its conference championship, while Union Pines finished third and Southern Lee took fifth.

The season opener for the high school football season is August 20. Richmond will scimmage at Terry Sanford at 7 p.m. on Friday, while Scotland will scrimmage against Apex Friendship on Friday at 8 p.m. as part of the Cumberland County Jamboree at South View High School.

Full preseason previews for football and all fall sports will be available on yourdailyjournal.com and laurinburgexchange.com next week. Pick up a copy of the Richmond County Daily Journal or the Laurinburg Exchange on Saturday August 21 for the full print edition of the annual fall sports preview tab.

SAC Preseason Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Richmond (5)

2. Lee County (1)

3. Scotland

4. Pinecrest

5. Hoke County

6. Southern Lee (1)

7. Union Pines

SAC Preseason Media Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Richmond (8)

2. Scotland (3)

3. Lee County

4. Pinecrest

5. Hoke County

6. Union Pines

7. Southern Lee

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.

