Ukiah, CA

High Speed Chase in Ukiah Leads to Teenage Girl’s Death

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high speed chase in Ukiah ends in a single car crash and the death of a 14-year-old girl from Potter Valley. Early Saturday morning, a Ukiah Police officer saw a Volkswagen Beetle run a red light and attempted to stop the vehicle. The Beetle sped off eventually going onto Highway 101 reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. The car got off at Rivino Ranch Road, ran a stop sign and drove off the side of the on-ramp, flying through the air, before hitting a tree and flipping over. A 14-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and discovered not wearing her seatbelt. The 15-year-old female driver and a 13-year-old female passenger in the backseat were taken to hospitals for major injuries.

