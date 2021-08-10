Cancel
Exotic four-quark particle spotted at Large Hadron Collider

By Davide Castelvecchi, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRare tetraquark is one of dozens of non-elementary particles discovered by the accelerator, and could help to test theories about strong nuclear force. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is also a big hadron discoverer. The atom smasher near Geneva, Switzerland,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Astronomyarxiv.org

Tumblers: A Novel Collider Signature for Long-Lived Particles

In this paper, we point out a novel signature of physics beyond the Standard Model which could potentially be observed both at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and at future colliders. This signature, which emerges naturally within many proposed extensions of the Standard Model, results from the multiple displaced vertices associated with the successive decays of unstable, long-lived particles along the same decay chain. We call such a sequence of displaced vertices a "tumbler." We examine the prospects for observing tumblers at the LHC and assess the extent to which tumbler signatures can be distinguished from other signatures of new physics which also involve multiple displaced vertices within the same collider event. As part of this analysis, we also develop a procedure for reconstructing the masses and lifetimes of the particles involved in the corresponding decay chains. We find that the prospects for discovering and distinguishing tumblers can be greatly enhanced by exploiting precision timing information such as would be provided by the CMS timing layer at the high-luminosity LHC. Our analysis therefore provides strong additional motivation for continued efforts to improve the timing capabilities of collider detectors at the LHC and beyond.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Radiation from matter-antimatter annihilation in the quark nugget model of dark matter

We revisit the properties of positron cloud in quark nugget (QN) model of dark matter (DM). In this model, dark matter particles are represented by compact composite objects composed of a large number of quarks or antiquarks with total baryon number $B\sim 10^{24}$. These particles have a very small number density in our galaxy which makes them "dark" to all DM detection experiments and cosmological observations. In this scenario, anti-quark nuggets play special role because they may manifest themselves in annihilation with visible matter. We study electron-positron annihilation in collisions of free electrons, hydrogen and helium gases with the positron cloud of anti-quark nuggets. We show that a strong electric field of anti-quark nuggets destroys positronium, hydrogen and helium atoms and prevents electrons from penetrating deeply in positron cloud, thus reducing the probability of the electron-positron annihilation by nearly five orders of magnitude. Therefore, electron annihilation in the positron cloud of QNs cannot explain the observed by SPI/INTEGRAL detector photons with energy 511 keV in the center of our galaxy. These photons may be explained by a different mechanism in which QN captures protons which annihilate with anti-quarks in the quark core or transform to neutrons thus reducing the QN core charge and increasing QN temperature. As a result QN loses positrons to space which annihilate with electrons there. Even more positrons are produced from charged pions resulting from the proton annihilation. Another manifestation may be emission of photons from $\pi^0$ decays.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Particle acceleration at the termination shock of stellar clusters' wind

We investigate the process of particle acceleration at the termination shock that develops in the bubble excavated by winds of star clusters in the interstellar medium. We develop a theory of diffusive shock acceleration at such shock and we find that the maximum energy may reach the PeV region for very powerful clusters. We show how the maximum energy is limited by two different processes: the particle escape from the bubble boundary and the drop of energy gain for particles able to diffuse up to the center of the cluster. A crucial role in this problem is played by the dissipation of kinetic energy of the wind to magnetic perturbations which determines the diffusion regime of particles: in case the diffusion is close to Bohm than PeV energies can be reached.
Physicsarxiv.org

Volume-preserving particle integrator based on exact flow of velocity for nonrelativistic particle-in-cell simulations

We construct a particle integrator for nonrelativistic particles by means of the splitting method based on the exact flow of the equation of motion of particles in the presence of constant electric and magnetic field. This integrator is volume-preserving similar to the standard Boris integrator and is suitable for long-term integrations in particle-in-cell simulations. Numerical tests reveal that it is significantly more accurate than previous volume-preserving integrators with second-order accuracy. For example, in the $E \times B$ drift test, this integrator is more accurate than the Boris integrator and the integrator based on the exact solution of gyro motion by three and two orders of magnitude, respectively. In addition, we derive approximate integrators that incur low computational cost and high-precision integrators displaying fourth- to tenth-order accuracy with the aid of the composition method. These integrators are also volume-preserving. It is also demonstrated that the Boris integrator is equivalent to the simplest case of the approximate integrators derived in this study.
Physicsarxiv.org

Fall of Quantum Particle to the Center: Exact results

The fall of a particle to the center of a singular potential U(r) is one of a few fundamental problems of quantum mechanics. Nonetheless, its solution is not complete yet. The known results just indicate that if U(r) decays fast enough at r tends to zero, the spectrum of the Schrodinger equation is not bounded from below. However, the wave functions of the problem are singular at r = 0 and do not admit the limiting transition to the wave function of the ground state. Therefore, the unboundedness of the spectrum is only the necessary condition. To prove that a quantum particle indeed can fall to the center, a wave function describing the fall should be obtained explicitly. This is done in the present paper. Specifically, an exact solution of the time-dependent Schrodinger equation describing the fall to the center is obtained and analyzed. The law describing the collapse to a single point of the region of the wave function localization is obtained explicitly, as well as the temporal dependences of the average kinetic and potential energy of the falling particle and its momentum. It is shown that the known necessary conditions for the particle to fall simultaneously are sufficient.
Astronomysymmetrymagazine.org

LHCb discovers longest-lived exotic matter yet

The LHCb experiment at the Large Hadron Collider is adding a new particle to its family of exotic matter. In the last seven years, the LHCb experiment at CERN has detected about a dozen types of exotic particles made up of four quarks—called tetraquarks—or five quarks—called pentaquarks. The newly discovered tetraquark is by far the most stable exotic particle they’ve found.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Efficient Optical Manipulation of Janus Particles by Optical Nanofibers

Cindy Esporlas (1), Georgiy Tkachenko (1), Isha Sanskriti (1), Viet Giang Truong (1), Síle Nic Chormaic (1) ((1) Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University, Onna, Okinawa 904-0495, Japan) Small composite objects, known as Janus particles, drive sustained scientific interest primarily targeted at biomedical applications, where such objects act...
Astronomyarxiv.org

$t$-channel singularities in cosmology and particle physics

The $t$-channel singularity of a cross-section for a binary $2 \to 2$ scattering process occurs when a particle exchanged in the $t$ channel is kinematically allowed to be on its mass-shell, that is when the process can be viewed as a sequence of two physical subprocesses: a two-body decay $1\to 2$ and an inverse decay $2 \to 1$. We derive conditions for the singularity to be present in a binary process. A class of divergent cross sections for Standard Model processes has been determined and illustrated by the weak analog of the Compton scattering $Ze^{-}\to Ze^{-}$. After critically reviewing regularization methods proposed in literature, we discuss singular processes which occur in a medium composed of particles in thermal equilibrium. The medium is shown to regulate the singularities naturally as particles acquire a finite width. We demonstrate a possible cosmological application by calculating thermally averaged cross section for an elastic scattering within a simple scalar model. The cross section, which is divergent in vacuum, becomes finite when the process occurs in a thermal bath due to the imaginary self-energy of the $t$-channel mediator computed within the Keldysh-Schwinger formalism.

