Valparaiso University selects Beacons as new nickname

By Larry Avila
nwindianabusiness.com
 13 days ago

After a few months of gathering input from students, staff and alumni, Valparaiso University has adopted “Beacons” as its new nickname. “Our new nickname directly connects to the university’s motto, ‘In Thy Light We See Light,’ and represents the Valparaiso University community in many ways,” said José D. Padilla, university president.

