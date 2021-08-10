Valparaiso University selects Beacons as new nickname

The Department of Industrial Engineering at the University of Miami invites nominations and applications for multiple tenure-track/tenured faculty positions or as Professor of Practice at all levels (Assistant, Associate or Full Professor) in the areas related to Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Joint appointment in the Herbert School of Business at University of Miami will be possible for the open positions. Joint appointments with other university departments are also possible. The search is open to all areas of engineering and business related to innovation and entrepreneurship, with preference given to individuals whose research and teaching complement broad domains of health or energy analytics, artificial intelligence, systems optimization, big data informatics and cybersecurity, and sustainable, resilient, and smart systems. Candidates with special knowledge and experience in the areas of Entrepreneurship, Venture Management, Product Design and Development, Technology Commercialization, Startup Theory, and/or Non-Profit Management are especially sought.