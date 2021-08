Tammy Abraham is carefully contemplating his next move, but with the Romelu Lukaku saga about to reach its conclusion, he may have to start making a decision soon. Serie A side Atalanta remain the frontrunners for the 23-year-old’s signature, and Gianluca Di Marzio now reports that they will hold talks with Chelsea in the next two days over a potential deal — which is said to be contingent on Atalanta letting Duván Zapata go to Inter to replace Lukaku in the first place.