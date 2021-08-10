Cancel
Video Games

Hades Review (PS5)

By Kim Snaith
gamespew.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith action abound and a surprising amount of story, Hades is one of the best roguelikes of recent years. And now, with its console release, it’s able to reach a bigger audience than ever. At this point, another review of Hades almost feels rather superfluous, but here we are. Its...

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Hades Review#Playstation#Switch#Hp#Ares
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

The Procession to Calvary Review (PS4)

Humor comes in as many flavors as the number of people inhabiting different corners of the Earth. One of the most influential comedy groups have been the surreal Monty Python, and The Procession to Calvary seem to have taken a shine to their style of sketch comedy. The gags you will find in the game are anything but politically correct, nothing is sacred to the developer, while the historic and artistic background amplifies the irreverent sense of humor.
Retailthatvideogameblog.com

REVIEW / Cotton Reboot! (PS4)

Who likes a good side-scroller, then? This is one of those genres that was made for the amusement arcade. Shove your coin in the slot, hit a button, get finger cramp trying not to get blown to bits by far too much happening at once; avoid any impending seizures from the flashing objects, die, rinse and repeat. This was literally a general mantra for twelve-year-old me and I absolutely loved every second of it. Shift forward twenty-odd years and the side-scrolling shooter is still one of my favorite things to get involved in. This is where Cotton Reboot! comes in. It’s frantic, colorful, lethally addictive and it’s been burning flashy objects into my retinas for a little while now. You’re absolutely going to want to hear more about this amazing little blaster and I’m absolutely about to tell you.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (2nd August to 8th August)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? It's a pretty slow week this time to be fair, but there'll be plenty of eyes on Hunter's Arena: Legends, which is free with PS Plus this month. Also, keep an eye out for Dodgeball Academia, as that one could prove promising as well. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Wreckfest Is Getting a (Censored) Carmageddon Crossover on PS5, PS4

Cult classic PS1 kill-‘em-up Carmageddon is coming to Wreckfest, and if you’ll excuse us for quoting directly from the marketing materials, it’s a “match made in hell”. The new Carmageddon Tournament event is rolling out today on PlayStation 5 and PS4, and it’ll see you “wrecking your opponents and wrecking zombies (and zombie cows) in fast racing cars”.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Warshmallows (PC) Review

The whole world is quite well versed in platform fighting games, and with Nintendo putting out quality games with such high polish, it’s hard to stand out. Since quality can’t be beat, that means idea and gameplay mechanics that are new and fresh have to be your bread and butter which is where Warshmallows can play on even ground.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Gutwhale (PS4) Review with stream

Gutwhale is a single screened action platformer that is all about managing a limited ammo reserve while maintaining the space between enemies. This is a roguelite, since the stages are randomly generated with each attempt, but there is a definitive ending. In fact, the game can be beaten in just over one minute and its brevity is one of its greatest strengths.
Entertainmentvgchartz.com

Dreamscaper (NS) - Review

This year I was diagnosed with Roguelite Disassociation Syndrome, or 'R.D.S.' for short. Between Neoverse: Trinity Edition, Returnal, and ScourgeBringer, it's hard to tell if I'm coming or going these days. I saw an exact copy of myself in the upstairs bathroom, so I locked him inside before he could explain himself. Likewise, the guy downstairs took some convincing, but I swear this is in all of our best interests. Until we figure this out, it's best to talk about Dreamscaper. Though it might fall short of becoming the next Hades, it's nonetheless a very strong effort and an impressive debut from Afterburner Studios.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Super Destronaut DX-2 Review (PS5) – Space Imitators 2X

Despite being a more varied and enjoyable outing for the series, Super Destronaut DX-2 is still lacking innovation in a crowded genre. The Finger Guns Review. If there’s one thing you can say about Petite Games it’s that they know how to reuse and recycle their assets in innovative ways. This is the team that took the art from the frankly poor platformer 36 Fragments of Midnight and created a pleasant 2D physics golf game in the shape of Midnight Deluxe. In 2018, they released Super Destronauts DX, a shallow clone of Space Invaders. They then reinvented the series as a FPS using the same art in 2020’s Super Destronaut: Land Wars. That very same art returns for Super Destronaut DX-2, a shmup which is much better than the original but again lacks depth or invention.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Paint the Town Red (PS5)

You find yourself in a bar packed from floor to ceiling with blockheads (not stupid people, mind you, but actual folks with blocks for heads). You’re here for a drink. At the far end of the room, a cover band is playing what you think is rock music, but their dreams of musicmaking need not leave the premises. You need a drink. The bartender is overwhelmed with unruly customers, and there is nowhere to sit. You still need that drink. In a fit of sober anger, you grab the nearest barstool and clobber blocky drunk after blocky drunk to make your way to the bar where your drink awaits. It is not an alcoholic drink you seek, but one of blood. Tonight, you will paint the bar, and the town, red.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

How to Unlock Hidden Aspects in Hades (Upgrade Weapons)

For each weapon in Hades there are hidden abilities that can be unlocked. These Hidden Aspects are one of the thing that you must be working towards as you progress through the game as they offer powerful features in the weapons themselves. In this guide we’ll explain exactly how to unlock the Hidden Aspects in Hades.
Video Gamesxda-developers

Final Fantasy VII Remake now on sale for both PS4 and PS5 (30-50% off)

Square Enix’s remake of Final Fantasy VII was finally released last year, after first being announced all the way back in 2015. It ended up being one of the best games of 2020 (for anyone interested in JRPGs, at least), and the game was updated with enhanced graphics for the PS5 two months ago. Now you can get either the PS4 or PS5 versions on sale, with the PS4 game dropping to $29.99 and the PS5 port falling to $49.99.
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

The Forgotten City Review (PS5)

The Forgotten City is the success story of a Skyrim mod that evolved in a stand-alone game. The journey was long and treacherous, especially that the project was developed by a handful of people. But the concept is intriguing, the story is well put together and the switch to Unreal Engine 4 makes the game look like a serious production. But is it worth investing your time in this game or should you stick to Skyrim?
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Mini Review: Button City (PS5) - A Cute Adventure, But That's About It

Button City is an adorable little game about a cast of cutesy animal buddies and their arcade-going adventures. Playing as Fennel the fox, you're new to town and wind up friends with a trio of regulars at the titular arcade. It's all extremely sweet, with a simple but heart-warming story keeping things moving along.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Carrion is Oozing Onto PlayStation 4 Later This Year

Reverse horror Carrion is getting a Playstation 4 release. As revealed by developers Phobia, Carrion will slither onto Sony’s console later this year. This 2D fleshoidvania casts you as a nightmarish amorphous blob that escapes from an underground laboratory and goes on a murderous people-munching rampage. Essentially, you’re The Blob but with more tentacles.

