Hades Review (PS5)

Who likes a good side-scroller, then? This is one of those genres that was made for the amusement arcade. Shove your coin in the slot, hit a button, get finger cramp trying not to get blown to bits by far too much happening at once; avoid any impending seizures from the flashing objects, die, rinse and repeat. This was literally a general mantra for twelve-year-old me and I absolutely loved every second of it. Shift forward twenty-odd years and the side-scrolling shooter is still one of my favorite things to get involved in. This is where Cotton Reboot! comes in. It’s frantic, colorful, lethally addictive and it’s been burning flashy objects into my retinas for a little while now. You’re absolutely going to want to hear more about this amazing little blaster and I’m absolutely about to tell you.