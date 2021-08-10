Hades Review (PS5)

You find yourself in a bar packed from floor to ceiling with blockheads (not stupid people, mind you, but actual folks with blocks for heads). You’re here for a drink. At the far end of the room, a cover band is playing what you think is rock music, but their dreams of musicmaking need not leave the premises. You need a drink. The bartender is overwhelmed with unruly customers, and there is nowhere to sit. You still need that drink. In a fit of sober anger, you grab the nearest barstool and clobber blocky drunk after blocky drunk to make your way to the bar where your drink awaits. It is not an alcoholic drink you seek, but one of blood. Tonight, you will paint the bar, and the town, red.
