Apple’s long-awaited MacBook Air redesign will reportedly arrive in mid-2022

By Patrick O'Rourke
mobilesyrup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone eager to see Apple’s highly anticipated MacBook Air redesign will have to wait a little longer for the laptop’s reveal. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as first reported by MacRumors, Apple’s “all-new” MacBook Air won’t arrive until mid-2022. This news backs up rumours from other sources. Kuo says the new Air is expected to feature a design that adopts a flatter top and edges, a mini LED display and an upgraded version of Apple’s M1 chip.

