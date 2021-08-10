Apple’s long-awaited MacBook Air redesign will reportedly arrive in mid-2022
Anyone eager to see Apple’s highly anticipated MacBook Air redesign will have to wait a little longer for the laptop’s reveal. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as first reported by MacRumors, Apple’s “all-new” MacBook Air won’t arrive until mid-2022. This news backs up rumours from other sources. Kuo says the new Air is expected to feature a design that adopts a flatter top and edges, a mini LED display and an upgraded version of Apple’s M1 chip.mobilesyrup.com
