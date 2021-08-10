Concrete Work: 39th Street and 22nd Avenue
The City of Kearney Street Division announces that beginning Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the west bound outside lane on 39th Street at 22nd Avenue will be closed beginning at 6:00 AM. No left turn from 22nd Avenue onto 39th Street will be permitted during the closure. The work is for concrete repair and it is anticipated the lane will reopen on Monday, August 16, 2021 weather permitting. Citizens are urged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.www.cityofkearney.org
