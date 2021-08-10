Concrete Work: 39th Street and 22nd Avenue

As part of the ongoing 19/20 Street Rehabilitation Project, San Marino Ave. between 6th Street and 8th Street will be closed to through traffic until paving is completed on Friday, August 20, 2021. We thank you for your cooperation during construction and assure you the City and the Contractor will move through the project as efficiently as possible to minimize any inconvenience. Detour signs will be posted for access to nearby streets. For any questions regarding this project you may email Stephanie Sandoval or call her at (626) 570-5062.