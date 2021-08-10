Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate approves $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill, sending cornerstone of Biden agenda to House

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate approves $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill, sending cornerstone of Biden agenda to House.

