Senate approves $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill, sending cornerstone of Biden agenda to House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in the nation’s capital was locked down for about an hour and a half Friday, after an armed man ran onto the grounds following a report of gunfire on local streets surrounding the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page saying the person was spotted on the south side of the base. Officials say the individual was detained and will be transferred to the Metropolitan Police Department. The naval support facility at the north end of the base is used by Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the fleet of green helicopters that carry the president and vice president.