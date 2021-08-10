Obituary: Kyle Abrams, 70

Rudy Kyle Abrams, of Bradenton, Fla. and formerly of Oneida, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was 70. Life: Born Sept. 29, 1950, Kyle was the son of the late Luttie Burton Abrams and Jean Abrams McIntosh. He was a proud American who loved his country. He was a major in the United States Marine Corps, where he honorably served 20-plus years, retiring in 1994. Upon retirement, he relocated to Oneida where he was the scoutmaster for the local chapter of Boy Scouts of America for many years. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Oneida High School Class of 1968 members for their continued support and prayers throughout Kyle’s illness.