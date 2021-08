Fortnite Phone Booths haven't been seen around the battle royale for a while now, and last time they were available you could step inside to disguise yourself as a henchman to infiltrate enemy bases. This was of course an homage to the transformation Clark Kent undertakes to become his superhero alter-ego, but now thanks to the Fortnite Superman Quests you can do the real thing to unleash the last son of Krypton. Once you've completed the initial quests so you can equip the Clark Kent outfit in Fortnite, you should follow our lead to any of the Fortnite Phone Booths locations and become the Man of Steel.