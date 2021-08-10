Cancel
Kearney, NE

Road Closure: Avenue N from 34th Street to 39th Street

cityofkearney.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Kearney Public Works Department and Blessing Construction announce that beginning Thursday, August 12, 2021, Avenue N will be closed from 34th Street to 39th Street beginning at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting, for street replacement and reconstruction. This phase of the project is expected to be completed in approximately two months, weather permitting. Citizens are urged to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone.

www.cityofkearney.org

