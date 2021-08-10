Cancel
Liberty, KY

Church News, Aug. 10

caseynews.net
 4 days ago

Sunday morning Brother Scott Cochran had the message from 1 John 3:2-5. Birthday was Eli Cochran. Prayer request were: Gary Young, Brother Ed & Wanda Parton, Angie Cochran’s niece, Megan Thomas, Phyliss Lamb, Jewell Payton, Cathrine Smith, Ruby Cochran, Marsha Taylor, Myrtle Lynn, Gary Reed, Evelyn Engle, Randy Summers, Scott & Eli Cochran traveling mercies. Jessie King, D. R. Propes, School Children, Bro Kyle Weddle. Children’s Church had 7. Everyone recited pledges. Bro. Kyle Weddle started a revival Sunday night Aug. 8 and will go thru Friday Aug. 13, nightly at 7 p.m. Everyone welcome.

www.caseynews.net

