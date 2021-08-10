Cancel
Litera Acquires Kira Systems as Kira Spins Off Contract Startup Targeting Corporate Market

By Victoria Hudgins
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a busy 2021 for legal tech company Litera Corp. so far. Today, it announced it has acquired contracts review software provider Kira Systems for an undisclosed sum, its fourth acquisition of the year and the 12th in two years, according to a press release. But the announcements don’t end there. Kira also said that it is spinning off a new company named Zuva to provide artificial intelligence-powered contract review products for corporations.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

