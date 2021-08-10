Litera Acquires Kira Systems as Kira Spins Off Contract Startup Targeting Corporate Market

Another exit in the world of healthcare for Portland area startups. This time it’s Carevoyance, which has been acquired by H1. “When we first met Ariel and the H1 team, it was clear that they were building something special,” Anatoly Geyfman, founder and CEO of Carevoyance, said in a statement. “After getting to know the team and their mission, we became convinced that joining forces with H1 would not just give us the reach and the resources to continue serving our current and future customers at an even higher level, but also accelerate both of our companies in our combined vision of helping bring the right treatment to the right patients at the right time. We’re really excited to join H1’s world-class team to collectively pursue this goal.”