Tift County, GA

New faces, but the goal’s unchanged for volleyball

By Becky Taylor
Posted by 
Tifton Gazette
Tifton Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qwUf_0bNUHYBS00
Volleyball players listen to head coach Caleb Dawson during an August practice. Their season starts Thursday afternoon with a doubleheader against Colquitt County and Thomasville. Becky Taylor

TIFTON — Tift County volleyball won its first ever region title in 2020, as well as its first state tournament match. Now, head coach Caleb Dawson, is tasked with following that up this fall. The season starts Thursday with Thomasville and Colquitt County in for matches at TCHS. Junior varsity action starts at 4 p.m., varsity at 5 p.m. against Colquitt, with Thomasville to follow.

It will be a large task for Dawson, whose 2020 team graduated nine seniors — including the Region Player of the Year — and won’t have his tallest player available because of a leg injury. Dawson, however, is confident a repeat region title is attainable by this group.

“We’re going to be good,” said Dawson, while adding they will be a young squad.

This batch of Lady Devils have only three seniors: Shakiria Chaney, Sky McCrae and Nilima Patel. Patel is a newcomer to volleyball, but not Tift athletics. “She’s such a good, amazing young lady,” said Dawson. Patel’s other sports include track and field.

Chaney will be counted on to lead Tift’s scoring.

“She’s Sis,” said Dawson of Chaney’s steadiness. “She’s our stud.”

Beyond the small number of seniors, he said the majority of the team are freshmen and sophomores. Dawson predicts freshman Jalaya Miller will be a major star.

Junior Janie Ragsdale won’t see action because of a knee injury. Caitlyn Burgess is coming back from an ankle injury she sustained this summer. He’s definitely looking forward to Burgess’ return. “When she’s back,” she will be a force,” Dawson said.

“The hardest thing has been to fill for Janie,” he said. Miller may be one of his answers. Miller is several inches shorter, but has the leaping ability to make up for that. Kylei Cutts and Makayla Bryant offer height.

Defensively, Dawson rates the Lady Devils as “solid.”

Tift County knows what it wants this year, he said, “but it’s going to be until mid-September that we realize who we are.” His young crew played plenty on junior varsity, but will have to make the transition to this level.

The schedule is not going to help the transition. It’s more loaded this year and the Lady Devils immediately jump into the fire with Colquitt on Thursday.

Colquitt is paired with Thomasville, a non-region opponent. It’s a bit of a strange combination, but adjustments to the way the region is scheduled is something Dawson wanted. He only has two Saturday dates all season. Both are region, but in both he will only see two conference schools, as opposed to the four dates last year where he saw all three of those opponents.

Region dates see Tift go to Colquitt to play their hosts and Thomasville on Aug. 26. Lowndes and Camden County come to Tifton Aug. 28. Tift goes to Lowndes on Sept. 9 and to Camden on Sept. 14 (where it will also play Nassau, Fla.). Camden and Colquitt will be at Moultrie Sept. 25 before Lowndes and Sherwood Christian are in Tifton Sept. 28.

Tift will host the region tournament this fall, on Oct. 14.

Other opponents this year include Georgia Christian, Valdosta, Brooks County, Ware County, Veterans and Cook.

Tifton Gazette

Tifton Gazette

Tifton, GA
