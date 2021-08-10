Windjammers 2 open beta hits PC, PS4 and PS5 tomorrow
Want to get some hands-on time with Windjammers 2 before it launches? Then you need to try the Windjammers 2 open beta which kicks off on PC via Steam, PS4, and PS5 tomorrow. Windjammers 2 – the long-awaited follow-up to the arcade classic – is finally becoming a reality. After years of delays, the game is finally going to materialise in the hands of players that have been hankering for a follow-up since they played the original way back in 1994.www.vg247.com
