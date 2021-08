Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, announced that Ita Brennan has joined the company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Ita brings over 20 years of experience in cutting-edge technology sectors that will support Planet as the company continues to scale its business and grow globally. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company later this year. Ita’s wealth of public company experience at dynamic organizations will be critical as Planet enters the public market.