WASHINGTON, D.C. — Commercial and multifamily mortgage bankers have closed 106 percent more loans in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Quarterly Survey of Commercial/Multifamily Mortgage Bankers Originations released on Thursday. Compared to first-quarter 2021, loan originations grew by 66 percent. During the second quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic really took a toll on the economy, which is a major factor as to why loans doubled in the second quarter of 2021 comparatively.