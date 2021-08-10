People on the Move
Matthew “Matt” G.T. Martin has joined First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel. He is responsible for overseeing the company’s corporate and general bank legal functions, litigation management, and advising executive management and its corporate board on legal matters. He also holds the position of Corporate Secretary to the First Citizens BancShares Board of Directors. Prior to joining First Citizens, he served as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.www.bizjournals.com
