Treasury Management Services Executive at First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank welcomes Kristen Saranteas as Treasury Management Services Executive. With 30 years of treasury management experience, she leads the bank’s high-performing team serving commercial and business clients’ day-to-day cash flow needs, including payables and receivables, fraud mitigation, and purchasing cards. Prior to joining First Citizens, she was head of Treasury Management at First Midwest Bank in Chicago.www.bizjournals.com
