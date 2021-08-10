Cancel
Economy

Martin "Marty" Pease

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarty will cultivate and serve business relationships for deposit and lending services through the Bank’s Garner office. A nearly lifelong resident of Apex, he has worked in business banking for 18 years. He shared, “My focus is to be a trusted, ‘go-to’ financial resource for businesses. I’m here to partner with customers, from offering my advice, to helping with a banking service or just connecting over a cup of coffee. I’m excited to be part of North State and the Garner community.”

Real Estatebizjournals

Residential demand in Nashville fuels red hot buyer’s market

The voracious midyear demand in the Greater Nashville residential real estate market shows no signs of abating, according to analysis by brokerage and insight leader Compass. And given Nashville’s relative low cost of living and an uptick in corporate relocations, things aren’t likely to slow anytime soon. The 16,625 homes...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

AT&T requiring vaccinations for managers, masking for employees indoors

AT&T rolled out new steps around masks and vaccinations as the challenges around the pandemic rise. The Dallas telecommunications provider is implementing the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, who work locations in areas with high or substantial transmission of COVID-19, according to a company statement. That means employees need to wear a face covering indoors, unless alone in an office or an enclosed area.
Maryland Stateshoredailynews.com

Shore Bank employee graduates from Md. Banking School

Employee Lemuel Peters, Elkridge Branch Manager, Shore United Bank graduates from Maryland Banking School Program. Shore United Bank is proud to recognize Lemuel Peters, Elkridge Branch Manager, for graduating from the Maryland Banking School Program. The Maryland Banking School Program is a three- year program that enhances the individual and corporate performance through peer networking and leadership development under the guidance of industry leaders.
Economybizjournals

3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
Businessbizjournals

Salvador Hernandez Marin, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting Universidad Autónoma de Baja California. Salvador Hernandez Marin has joined Marcum LLP as a director in the Assurance Services group of the Firm’s Houston, Texas, office. Mr. Hernandez has experience providing audit services to public and private multinational companies in a variety of industries. His areas of expertise include understanding of business processes, corporate governance, risk management, internal controls and regulatory compliance.
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

Eames promoted to wealth management compliance officer at SNB

SIOUX CITY -- D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced a promotion at the bank. Teresa Eames has been named the bank's wealth management compliance officer. In her new role, she will provide guidance to reduce risk in the bank's wealth management division and ensure the bank adheres to all government regulations, according to a press release from SNB.
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Square's Master Plan to Disrupt Banking Is Taking Shape

Afterpay will give Square a fast-growing service for lenders and consumers. Buy now, pay later may just be the start if Square begins expanding loans offered to consumers. Square's (NYSE:SQ) recently announced $29 billion acquisition of Afterpay has gotten investors excited about the fintech ecosystem Square is building. Square's merchant offerings continue to grow, the consumer-focused Cash App is expanding both its user base and capabilities, and the newly acquired Afterpay will bring a buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering to the mix. Initially, the new service can fold into Square's merchant offerings, but I think that's just the start of Square's vision.
Businessfinextra.com

US Bank to acquire Bento Technologies

US Bank is to acquire Chicago-based debit card-based spend management firm Bento Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is part of US Bank's ambition to bring payments and banking services together to simplify cash flow and money management for small businesses. Bento’s accounts payable-based software complements the bank’s existing...
Personal Financemoneycrashers.com

Betterment Review – Robo-Investing & Banking Platform

Banking and Cash Management Products: Betterment Checking with rewards on eligible debit card purchases, Betterment Cash Reserve (cash management account). Additional Features and Capabilities: Free retirement planning tools, free customizable savings goals, a la carte financial advice packages starting at $299. Betterment is a pioneering robo-advisor fiduciary that still offers...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Dublin fintech Layer selected for Mastercard’s global accelerator

The Irish B2B SaaS start-up joins 10 other fintech companies from around the world in the Start Path programme. Mastercard has revealed the 11 fintech start-ups selected for its global Start Path accelerator programme, with a line-up that includes Dublin’s Layer. This Irish start-up operates on a B2B SaaS basis,...
Economythepaypers.com

Lucinity and Currencycloud partner to boost AML portfolio

UK-based embedded finance platform Currencycloud has contracted AML software provider Lucinity to provide its Actor Intelligence solution. Actor Intelligence allows compliance professionals to monitor customer behaviour and better understand various risk parameters for all customers. Further to that, continuous risk scoring is said to substantially increase productivity and coverage in fighting financial crime. Lucinity builds its technology around the vision of Human AI, using the human and artificial intelligence.
Deerfield, ILInsurance Journal

Alera Group Acquires Risk Consulting Partners

Deerfield, Illinois-based Alera Group acquired Risk Consulting Partners (RCP), a firm that specializes in working with private equity firms and assessing risk exposures across all companies in their portfolios. With core competencies in property/casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, risk management and succession planning, RCP delivers enterprise-level expertise to businesses...
Personal FinanceGriffin Daily News

Delta Community Credit Union wins major award

Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union with $8.5 billion in assets, has been recognized for the outstanding educational opportunities afforded by its comprehensive Financial Education Center (FEC) — an innovative resource that offers a wide array of free workshops, online courses and reference material. The League of Southeastern...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Quilter Regulatory News (QLT)

Quilter plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 7 pence each from J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited. Date of purchase:. 13 August 2021. Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:. 1,706,483. Price paid per Company share purchase:. 3,207.02 cents. The...
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Startups Finmod, Flourish Savings, GenEQTY, Karri, KeyChain Pay, Others Being Supported via Mastercard Start Path

Global startup engagement program Mastercard Start Path is welcoming 11 Fintechs to receive dedicated support, access to clients and product development teams, and opportunities to engage in innovative projects. Finmod, Flourish Savings, GenEQTY, Karri, KeyChain Pay, Kwara, Layer, Osper, Swap, upSWOT and Wellthi have reportedly been chosen to take part...
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

Online Payments Provider Veem Introduces Pay Later Options for SMBs

an established provider of online payment services, has introduced two new Veem Capital products in order to assist SMBs with improving how they manage spending for their business operations. Veem has introduced Pay Later and Pay with Card products that have been developed to offer business owners the ability...
Grocery & Supermaketbizjournals

Food: Kroger debuts cohort for its Go Fresh & Local accelerator

Five small food businesses are partnering with Kroger in its Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator cohort, the company has announced. Nona Lim, refrigerated pad Thai and Asian noodle kits from Oakland, California created by Limm, who was inspired by a family recipe. Queen Charlotte's Pimento Cheese Royale of Charlotte,...

