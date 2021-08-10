Martin "Marty" Pease
Marty will cultivate and serve business relationships for deposit and lending services through the Bank’s Garner office. A nearly lifelong resident of Apex, he has worked in business banking for 18 years. He shared, “My focus is to be a trusted, ‘go-to’ financial resource for businesses. I’m here to partner with customers, from offering my advice, to helping with a banking service or just connecting over a cup of coffee. I’m excited to be part of North State and the Garner community.”www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0